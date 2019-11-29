December is often referred to as the "most wonderful time of the year." For most people that refers to Christmas, but for rabid southern West Virginia sports fans, it means one thing and one thing only — high school basketball season.
Similar to years past, the 2019-20 basketball season is sure to be full of interesting story lines and must-see games on the hardwood.
Topping the list of premier events to watch is the Big Atlantic Classic at the end of January and the Hometown Invitational Tournament played in late January and early February.
The Little General Battle for the Armory and the New River CTC Invitational have also expanded their fields to include numerous area teams and could prove to be two of the best events of the basketball season.
The Little General tournament will be played Dec. 27-28 and the New River event runs Jan. 2-4.
The biggest storyline of the basketball season in our local area is, who will reign supreme in Region 3 this season?
Class AA in Region 3 has always been a tough battle and this season, it will again be a titanic tussle.
On the girls side, Wyoming East has been the team to beat for quite some time. The Lady Warriors will again be a threat to return to the state tournament, but, this year the road will not be easy to say the least.
East will be led by one of the premier guards in the state in Sky Davidson, but the loss of current Tennessee Lady Volunteer, Emily Saunders will change how teams attack East in the paint.
Saunders rendered the paint, off-limits, during her high school days and forced teams to score from the perimeter, with very limited success.
East will get heavy competition in sectional play from Westside who has three solid players in Makayla Morgan, Leslie Bailey and Riana Kenneda.
In the opposite section, PikeView returns a veteran group and Bluefield has been a frequent state tournament team.
On the boys side, Wyoming East, Shady Spring and Bluefield, appear to be the teams to beat. Emphasis will be on the word, appear.
East and Bluefield return plenty of veterans and are led by two of the premier guards in the state, McQuade Canada and Braden Crews, respectively.
Shady also has as all-state guard in Tommy Williams who will now have Nicholas County transfer, Luke LeRose by his side to keep the opposition honest.
The three sleepers in this region will PikeView, Liberty and Westside.
PikeView can put up some points and will much improved from last year, while Liberty returns all of its players from a successful run last season.
Liberty did get a slight setback with an injury to post-player, Jalen Hudson, that will likely sideline him until February. Hudson is a hard player to guard inside and the Raiders are much better when he is on the floor.
Westside took some lumps last year, but head coach Shawn Jenkins is very high on his team making some noise this year.
The Wyoming County battles in both boys and girls hoops will be more than worth the price of admission this season.
Region 3 in Class AAA will be just as intriguing.
Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East both have teams capable of winning the girls state championship this year. On the other side of the region is George Washington and South Charleston who will also prove to be state championship contenders.
Unfortunately, only two teams can advance to the state tournament, so, the sectional and regional clashes will big time slugfests.
The Lady Spartans won all three match-ups last year against Woodrow, a fact not lost on the Lady Flying Eagles who will look to return the favor to its longtime rival.
When these ladies lineup against each other it is definitely must-see action and not for the faint of heart.
The boys side of the equation is a little less predictable.
Woodrow Wilson has owned its section over the years, but will be replacing two all-state guards. As is always the case at Beckley, the cupboard is far from bare and the Flying Eagles will be ready to go by tournament time.
Although Greenbrier East has a couple of holes to fill, it will get a strong boost from a solid freshman class.
George Washington will be minus all-stater, Bunky Brown, but returns mainly everyone else from a state tournament team. The team that may surprise everyone in this region is South Charleston.
The Spartans host Woodrow to open the season, Dec. 13 and will make the trip to Beckley, Jan. 15.
On paper, Region 3 in Class A looks like a one-side affair in both boys and girls.
Summers County returns the dynamic combo of Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaacs and will be the team to beat on the girls side, while Greater Beckley Christian will be loaded and should the top boys team in Region 3.
The beauty of high school sports is nothing is ever as it seems and Region 3 has shown that time and time again.
