Hooper named Slugger of the Week; Tuesday game vs. Paints postponed

Devin Hooper has quietly hit the ball well all summer for the West Virginia Miners.
The Prospect League took notice, however, naming Hooper its Slugger of the Week late Monday night.
In six games last week, Hooper was 12-for-21 (.571) and drove in four runs. He turned in a .714 slugging percentage and had an on-base percentage of .591.
On the year, Hooper is batting .378 (28-for-74) with five doubles, 12 runs scored and nine driven in.
Hooper just finished his senior year at Schreiner University, where he was a second-team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference selection. He batted .353 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 30 runs batted in.
l l l
The Miners' home game against Chillicothe on Tuesday was postponed due to the forecast of rain throughout the evening and night.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on the Paints' next scheduled visit — Friday, starting at 5:05 p.m.
The Miners will also host the Paints on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It will be Fireworks Night, making up for the Independence Day spectacular that was postponed on July 2.
Before then, the Miners (3-2 second half, 14-20 overall) will go back to Johnstown for a two-game series against the Mill Rats Wednesday and Thursday night. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
