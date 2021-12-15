Honoring legends: Shady Spring names events for Manning, Snuffer

The history and the tradition of Shady Spring wrestling is as rich as any program in the state. An effort to honor two of the men responsible for that is being made this season.
It starts this Saturday with the inaugural Dix Manning Duals. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. on three mats. Joining the host Tigers will be Liberty, Greenbrier East, Midland Trail, PikeView, Man, George Washington, Jefferson and Richlands (Va.).
On Feb. 5, Shady will host the Snuffer Slam, named for another successful coach in Larry Snuffer.
Current head coach Anthony Shrewsberry wrestled for Manning and is happy to honor both men.
“Both were great coaches who liked to win, but they were also great motivators and mentors and taught a lot of young wrestlers from Shady Spring how to be successful in life, not just on the wrestling mat,” Shrewsberry said.
Shrewsberry makes sure his wrestlers know the lengths Manning and Snuffer went to in taking care of their wrestlers and how respected they were outside of Shady Spring.
“I tell my wrestlers the wrestling team used to have two buses home from practice (one was a minivan and one was a small truck). One went south and one went north, each of them packed with wrestlers who had no other way home from practice and that were driven by coaches Manning and Snuffer,” Shrewsberry said.
“I traveled through quite a few states with them and everywhere we went they were respected and teams knew that the team they brought with them was ready to put up a fight even though it was a small school from West Virginia.”
Manning coached Shady for 40 years, from 1958-1998. He had a career duals coaching record of 355-123-5 (.735) and coached the team to five state championships – back-to-back Class AAA titles in 1963 and 1964, consecutive Class AA titles in 1980 and 1981 and then the team’s last championship in 1987.
He coached 25 individual state champions, including a three-time champ in Dave Farley and a pair of two-time champs in Mason Epperly and Kenny McMillion.
Manning was the Class AA state coach of the year in 1981 and 1987. After his retirement in 1998, the award was renamed the Dix Manning Class AA Coach of the Year Award.
In 2005, that award went to Snuffer, the man who succeeded Manning as head coach. Snuffer had served as Manning’s assistant the previous 20 seasons.
Snuffer had a career duals record of 73-36-1 (.664) and coached six individual state champions. Dereck Scarbro was a three-time winner and was the Class AA Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2005, when the Tigers finished runner-up to eventual 13-time state champ Oak Glen.
Josh Neal was a two-time state champion under Snuffer.
Manning (2003) and Snuffer (2010) were both inducted into the West Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“We are trying to keep their legacies alive because without them, Shady Spring wrestling would not be the same,” Shrewsberry said.
Shrewsberry is trying to keep the tradition alive in his sixth season as the Tigers’ head coach. The early part of this year has been a bit of a challenge with wrestlers struggling to get quality practice time.
“With the low numbers and early season sicknesses going around, it’s been difficult for some of the kids to have someone their size to practice with every day,” Shrewsberry said. “Wrestlers adapt and overcome though, so we just put one foot in front of the other and confront the challenges as they arise.”
The Tigers started the season at Liberty’s Raider Rumble. They finished sixth out of 10 teams in the duals portion, which doesn’t sound like a successful day until it’s put in perspective.
“I thought the kids that wrestled did pretty well during the duals considering there are 84 possible points in a dual, but due to our low numbers the most points we could score that day was 36 if every wrestler we had scored a pin every match. We scored at least 24 points of the 36 possible in all five of our duals, so two-thirds of our kids scored the maximum amount of points in each dual,” Shrewberry said. “In other sports, those numbers make you an all-star.”
The second day switched to a bracket format and the Tigers came away with a first place in senior Landen Chambers (145 pounds) and a runner-up in senior Ethan Martin (138). Sophomore Walker Furrow was third at 106 and freshman Bryce Lambert fourth at 132..
The Tigers lose three wrestlers from last year’s team – Levi Price (145), Andrew Shrewsberry (152) and Brett Wood (195).
Senior Joshua Goode returns as a three-time state place winner, including third place last season at 120. He did not wrestle at the Raider Rumble but should be good to go on Saturday.
Also back are Furrow, Leslie Ward (113), Chambers, Tayla Grove (138), Ben Polk (160) and Braelen Holstein (170). Chambers and Polk joined Goode as state qualifiers.
New wrestlers include seniors Evan Meador and Martin, juniors Zach Smith and Danielle Simmons, sophomore Brooklynn McClure and freshmen Cameron Martin, Tucker Ransom, Brody Seabolt and Lambert.
“We have 16 guys and girls on the roster right now and once everyone has their practices in and gets to weight, we hope to fill 10 of the 14 weight classes,” Shrewsberry said.
