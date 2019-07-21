Chloe Honaker would be a coach’s dream.
While many beg and plead with players to get in the weight room, Honaker, a sising sophomore at Independence High School can’t stay out of it.
Although the sport she competes in won’t be offered at any area high school.
“I was into gymnastics for about 10 years,” Honaker said. “About two years ago I got burned out on it and a few friends I knew were into crossfit and thought I would enjoy it. I tried it, and at first I’d do it for a couple hours a week because I still played other sports, but the more I did it, the more I fell in love with it.”
While the sport is challenging, requiring participants to strengthen their endurance through a mixture of cardio and strength training, for Honaker it came easier because of her background in gymnastics.
“They’re so different,” Honaker said. “Crossfit was easier because it came easier because of my gymnastics background. I like it more, too. I like it more than any other sport I’ve done because it’s all on you and I like the feeling I get from working out. Nobody’s telling me what to do or when to do it and I can work out when I choose. It’s my desire.”
Honaker, 15, enjoys that aspect of crossfit — working on her schedule — but she doesn’t slouch. She often spends five or six days a week training at CrossFit Coal, doing two separate 90-minute workout sessions.
That preparation is motivated, though.
Honaker recently has started entering the competition side of crossfit and has been met with success.
“About a year ago I got really into it when I qualified for the Granite Games,” Honaker said. “I did the qualifiers. My coach told me I had a chance of qualifying because I was getting better. After a few workouts I made it and competed.”
The Granite Games is a national crossfit competition that requires participants to go through qualifiers before competing for a championship. Now she has her eyes on a bigger prize, the 2019 CrossFit Games Jul 29-Aug. 4 in Madison, Wis.
The CrossFit Games is an international event hosted by Reebok, and Honaker, who will be competing in the age 14-15 group, made the cut after it was overhauled from 20 qualifiers to just 10.
“The Open is the first round to qualify,” Honaker said. “There aren’t regionals anymore so the process is different. It’s five weeks of five workouts and you have to place in the top 200 for that. And then there’s an online qualifier, where I finished sixth. Each one has different workouts that you have to be ready for.”
Honaker doesn’t yet know what workouts she’ll be required to perform, but she’s preparing for every possible scenario.
“They haven’t released the list of stuff we’ll be required to do, but the thing I’ve learned about this is you need to be prepared for anything,” Honaker said. “I’ve tried working on some of the things I’m not as good at, like swimming, so I can be prepared.”
Competing on a stage as big as this one, nerves often set in. For Honaker, she’s worked to remedy that as she feels like they’ve held her back before.
“It’s funny,” Honaker said. “When I did gymnastics I never used to get nervous. I guess I didn’t really think about it, but in my last competition I think it got to me a little bit. Going into the final event I was in a three-way tie for second and didn’t do as well as I wanted. I’ve worked on keeping positive thoughts so that doesn’t happen again.”
“My goal was just to make it here, but now that I’m here, that’s changed. I’m going to give it my all.”
