Home playoff games at stake tonight

The final week of the high school football season will not hold much drama this year. With the playoff fate of most area teams already decided, wins and losses this week will mainly determine travel plans for those squads headed to the postseason.
Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Shady Spring, Nicholas County and Bluefield have all secured postseason trips, while Wyoming East and James Monroe still need a win to secure a playoff berth.
Meadow Bridge could slip in with a win, but the Wildcats are most likely going to need a little help to make the 16-team playoff field.
• Greenbrier East (6-3) at Riverside (4-5).
The Spartans can lock up a home playoff game with a win, but it will not an easy task since the Warriors will need a win just to make the postseason.
After starting the season 2-2, East has turned its season around behind the play of Kyle King. King has piled up over 1,500 yards of total offense and scored 16 touchdowns.
Riverside has a strong rushing attack that will test the Greenbrier East defense.
• Mount View (4-5) at Greenbrier West (8-1).
The Cavaliers have put together a great season so far and a win tonight will likely give the boys from Charmco two home playoff games, provided they keep winning.
Junior running back, Noah Brown has punished defenses this year for just under 1,600 yards and over 20 touchdowns, setting a new single-game rushing record and a record for points scored in a game at West.
• Liberty (4-5) and Wyoming East (7-2).
After suffering through a 25-game losing streak, Liberty broke into the win column with a win over Wyoming East in the final game of the 2018 season.
This year the Raiders have four wins, but will come into tonight's game very banged up and will face an East team that needs a win to secure a playoff spot.
East running back, Caleb Bower has run roughshod over the competition the last two weeks with over 650 yards and eight touchdowns. The Warriors are loaded with offensive weapons and quarterback Seth Ross is just over 100 yards from the school's career passing record.
In the final regular season home game for several East players, last year's outcome will be one they do not want to repeat.
• Pocahontas County (3-6) at Midland Trail (6-3).
Midland Trail has three losses, but also has a schedule full of Class AA wins which puts it right in the thick of things for a home playoff game.
The Warriors have only won three games, but have been a formidable opponent in every game.
Trail has suffered through a season of injuries, but it does have Colton Yoder back to carry the load. The Patriots will need a big performance from him and cannot fall victim to turnovers tonight.
• Princeton (2-7) at Nicholas County (7-2)
The Grizzlies seem to be hitting on all cylinders at just the right time. The water got a little choppy along the way with the loss of quarterback, Timmy Baker early in the season. However, Baker has been full-go the last two games and the Nicholas offense has been roaring.
Justin Hill ran for 191 yards and four scores in the first half last week and the defense held Westside to under 100 yards of total offense in the win.
A win at home over Class AAA Princeton, should give Nicholas County a first-round home playoff game.
• Woodrow Wilson (1-8) at Bluefield (8-1).
The Beavers were in a log jam at No. 4 in last week's WVSSAC ratings. A win over longtime rival Woodrow Wilson should lockup the four-slot for Bluefield and may even push them to No. 3 in the final playoff ratings.
Bluefield has averaged over 47 points per game the last five weeks and has yet to yield more than 14 points in each of those games. The Flying Eagles have only scored 35 points total in its last five outings.
• Point Pleasant (3-4) at James Monroe (6-3)
The Big Blacks will not make the playoffs this year, but they could provide just enough points for the Mavericks to slip inside the 16-team field for Class AA.
James Monroe has lived off its offense this year behind the dynamic duo of Monroe Mohler and Xander Castillo. The losses have been to Greenbrier East, Wyoming East and Bluefield, all on the road. Tonight's game will be in Lindside and Point Pleasant will have to deal with the long bus ride.
• Gilmer County (3-6) at Meadow Bridge (5-4).
The Wildcats are riding a two-game win streak and must win tonight for any chance to make the postseason.
Quarterback Dustin Adkins has hurt the opposition both on the ground and through the air for the Wildcats, while Hunter Claypool has been a defensive beast. Claypool recorded 21 tackles last week against Calhoun County and accounted for three touchdowns.
***
The remaining schedule has Van (3-6) traveling to Richwood (2-7) and Westside (1-8) closing out the season at Oak Hill (2-7).
Independence (6-4), Shady Spring (9-1) and PikeView (1-9) have all completed the regular season.
