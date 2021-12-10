NEW RICHMOND – Shady Spring’s Jaedan Holstein is living above the rim these days and he is enjoying the view from the top.
The Shady Spring junior scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Tigers rolled to a 65-29 victory over Wyoming East Friday night. The preseason Class AAA No. 1 Tigers are now 2-0.
It was the season opener for Wyoming East, which was without returning first-team all-stater Tanner Whitten, who suffered an ankle injury last Saturday in a scrimmage at Shady Spring.
Shady Spring is not just a team predicated on a stifling defense – it forced 21 more turnovers Friday night – or the one-two punch of returning first-team all-state twins Braden and Cole Chapman.
They have an embarrassment of riches on both ends, and Holstein is part of that.
He had six points and three rebounds on a 17-3 run that spanned the first and second quarters and gave the Tigers a 19-8 lead and another four points on a 10-0 second-quarter run that made it 31-13.
The Tigers led 31-15 at the half.
“I don’t think we have any one set person to score all the points,” Holstein said. “At any given time, any of us can pop off and score big points for our team.”
And it wasn’t just Holstein, but Ammar Maxwell and Sam Jordan who came off the bench with big baskets on the two runs that gave Shady Spring separation.
But it was Holstein who was in the middle of the action in the first half with an array of moves around the basket, including a tip-in off a miss that was above the rim.
Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks noticed.
“He’s a high energy guy,” Brooks said. “He’s up and down the floor. He’s never tired. He played above the rim on the offensive glass, on the defensive glass. He’s just a high energy guy and tough to handle. He looks like a sprinter. He runs on his toes. I watched his breathing and he had very good, controlled breathing and that probably comes from the cross country."
“I feel like I’m playing above the rim more this year, I feel like I’ve gotten stronger,” Holstein said. “With track and cross country, it’s really got me better for basketball.”
Coach Ronnie Olson knew it all along.
“I felt like I could have played him more his ninth-grade year,” Olson said. “We were just so deep, kind of like this year. I knew the next year he would be ready and there he was, a state champion.”
Braden and Cole Chapman combined for just 17 points Friday after having 37 in the opener, but they didn’t shoot as much and didn’t really need to, making plays on the defensive side and facilitating their open teammates
“I don’t feel like Braden and Cole had a bad night, I think they just passed what was open and took what was there,” Olson said. “That's what makes it so special. We say it all the time. We are hard to guard because everyone on the floor can score and they are ready, and they are put in the right positions. Sam came in and hit some big buckets. Ammar came in and played great and he was saddled by some early foul trouble, or he would have had an even better game.”
Braden Chapman and Maxwell had 10 points for the Tigers and Maxwell had three of the team’s five 3s in the game.
Garrett Mitchell had 12 for the Warriors
Several times it was Braden Chapman or Cole Chapman knocking balls loose or causing turnovers and assisting on fast break points with nice passes.
It was Wyoming East point guard Cole Lambert’s first start against the high-intensity defense incorporated by the Tigers.
“Cole didn’t do a terrible job at all,” Brooks said. “We’ve got to come help him. More than several times we left him out to dry. We didn’t have anybody come to the ball, we were going away from the basketball and that is not what we teach. We’re going to get back in the gym first thing tomorrow morning and we are going to work on that. But there are no practices we can simulate what Shady does. We don’t have the depth, 12 guys on the roster, and we don’t have the guys who can simulate that pressure. It’s difficult seeing it the first time.”
It was the defensive end again where the Tigers made their mark. Shady Spring has given up just 70 points in two games.
“I thought we were stellar on the defensive end,” Olson said. “We really turned up the pressure, our half-court defense was really good. To come in here and get a win that big, to limit them to the tough shots we did, I thought was impressive of the guys. I thought they were intense, and they handled the environment well. It was a good crowd, it got loud when they got a couple baskets early. I thought they responded and that was on the defensive end.”
The Warriors turned the ball over 21 times, and never reached double figures in any of the four quarters, and of course not having Whitten hurt.
“The guys were shellshocked to play without their leading scorer and first-team all-stater,” Brooks said. “We thought we were going to have him all week and then we didn’t. We probably won’t have him Tuesday either (at Mingo Central) but by then we have two weeks off and hopefully we will get him back then.”
Shady Spring will play Class AAAA Huntington at West Virginia State on Friday and then have a matchup at Logan the next night.
Shady Spring (2-0)
Braden Chapman 5 0-0 10, Cole Chapman 3 1-1 7, Jaedan Holstein 6 2-2 14, Cam Manns 0 0-0 0, Sam Jordan 2 0-0 4, Ammar Maxwell 3 1-1 10, Jack Williams 2 2-2 6, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2, Lattrell Hairston 0 0-0 0, Nathan Richmond 0 0-0 0, Khi Olson 2 2-2 8, Jalen Bailey 0 0-0 0, Ty Austin 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 27
Wyoming East (0-1)
Tucker Cook 2 0-0 5, Logan Brant 1 0-0 3, Jacob Howard 0 0-0 0, Cole Lambert 1 0-0 2, Bryson Huff 0 0-0 0, Chandler Johnson 1 0-2 3, Eli Fralin 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 5 2-6 12, Zach Hunt 1 0-0 2, Tanner Cook 0 0-0 0, Logan Hodges 0 2-3 2. TOTALS: 11 4-11 29
Shady Spring 15 16 16 18 - 65
Wyoming East 8 7 6 8 - 29
3-point field goals – SS: 5 (Maxwell 3, Olson 2) WE: 3 (Cook, Brant, Johnson) Fouled out – None