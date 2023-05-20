charleston — The tall, lanky frame of Jaedan Holstein — and his considerable speed — lurked in the shadows as the first lap of the Class AA boys 800-meter race unfolded Saturday.
They both surged to the forefront at just the right time, however, as the Shady Spring High senior built up a full head of steam and barreled past all his competitors in the closing straightaway to capture the 800 state title on a rainy second day of the 2023 WVSSAC High School State Track and Field Championships at the University of Charleston Stadium.
Holstein, also an all-state cross country runner last fall and a state basketball championship player with the Tigers in 2021, dipped easily below the two-minute barrier to win the two-lap race in 1:57.25, nipping runner-up Brayden Marshall of Winfield and two other racers who were clocked below the 1:58 mark.
Holstein was sixth in the Class AA 400 in his junior year, and he wasn’t in the state meet 800 field in 2022. He advanced last week with a runner-up effort of 2:02.23 behind PikeView’s Braden Ward, who won the region title in 2:00.66. On Saturday, Ward finished sixth in 1:59.55.
“I’m just so excited,” Holstein said following the race. “I’ve been, I’ve been working for this for years. You know, the whole season, I’ve tried to get that under 2:00 and I today I ran like a 1:55. I’m too excited.”
“I knew these guys,” Holstein went on. “I checked some of their times before the race and I knew they ran a little faster than me, but I knew I could outkick them, so my plan was to sit until I got to the 200 and then kick in.”
Holstein, who has signed to run for Concord University, was obviously pleased with the way race went down. “That was all effort right there. I wasn’t using any of my muscles. I was just using my arms and my stride. It was like no leg muscles right there at all.
“It was exhilarating, yeah.”
While he placed second in his region meet and some didn’t give him much of a chance to win Saturday, Holstein didn’t count himself out as the race approached. “Oh yeah, I thought I had a chance. I just knew I had to work hard.”
Earlier Saturday, James Monroe senior Braydie Carr gave Region 3 another state championship with a front-running time of 50.77 in the Class A boys 400. “That’s a PR,” he said excitedly. “Oh yeah, it’s almost a whole second.
“Actually, I got on the blocks a little early and it was like my arms were falling asleep. My legs weren’t falling asleep, thank goodness,” added Carr, who has been accepted at West Point. “I told myself, ‘Just run your race. Try to stay relaxed as possible.’
“I came out of the blocks running like usual, and I’ve never felt a kick like I did for that last 200 meters. I’ve never ran that good all year and it was a good meet to run a PR, that’s for sure.
After a stumble right at the finish, he said, “I gave it all I got.
“I knew I had the potential to win. I just didn’t know if today was the day, you know. You just got to feel it and honestly, when I got in the blocks, I just didn’t really feel it. I told myself … I actually wanted to run yesterday, ‘cause I was feeling really good yesterday. I woke up this morning feeling, you know, a little drowsy. I wasn’t really excited to run, but you know, I came out here and gave it the best I got.”
The victory allowed him to recover from a disappointing 2022 in which he was plagued by injuries left over from football. “So it was nice to make it this year.”
For a while after his race, Carr wasn’t sure if he had won or not. “I was sucking deep. I just asked 100 people, ‘Did I just win? Did I win it?’ and everyone was like telling me, ‘I think so,” and I thought, ‘Well, that don’t answer my question!’ I didn’t think I’d win. I was a little confused after I fell down; might have hit my head a little too hard.”
Carr later placed seventh in the 100 (11.74) and eighth in the 200 (23.83).
New this year, the top eight finishes in each event are scored, as opposed to six in the past. All eight finishers (or four per placing in the case of relays) are designated for all-state status.
On Saturday, several Region 3 competitors earned runner-up finishes. That included:
l In the morning events, the Woodrow Wilson girls got a pair of second-place efforts. Sophomore Mya Wooton crossed second in the 400 in 58.64, improving on a third-place finish from 2022. Teammate Somalia Nelson, a junior, was runner-up in the high jump (5-0). Greenbrier East freshman Annie Whited was fifth in the 400, being timed in 59.38.
l In boys 400 races, Bluefield’s Hank Marson (52.45) placed sixth in Class AA, and Oak Hill’s Conlan Brooks (51.04) was sixth, as well.
l Richwood’s Chloe Cox (97-8) placed third in the single-A girls discus.
l For the Class A boys, Aiden Miller placed in the field events: seventh in the long jump (19-2 3/4), tie for seventh in the high jump (5-8) and tied for fourth in the pole vault (11-6).
l Nicholas County’s Roman Milam was sixth in the Class AA shot put (47-6 3/4).
l Woodrow Wilson’s Aidan Kneeland placed seventh in the 1600 (4:21.57) and later closed strong to earn third in the 800 (1:56.75).
l Wyoming East’s Abi Baker finished fifth in the Class AA 300 hurdles with a time of 49.07.
In the same event on the boys side, Richwood’s Caleb Williams was seventh in 43.05.
For the AA boys, Shady Spring’s Hunter Davis (42.52) was eighth in the 300s. Davis later improved on that with a solid runner-up effort in the 110 hurdles (15.54).
l Independence’s Jordan Harvey (139-0) placed eighth in the AA boys disc.
l Baylee Jarrett, of Richwood, was fourth in the A girls long jump (15-7).
l Shady Spring’s Lilian Hatfield (16.65) and Independence’s Lilli Honaker (16.72) were fourth and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
On the boys side in the 110 hurdles, Greenbrier West had two placers in Class A (Isaac Agee third in 15.45 and Brandon Poticher (sixth in 16.49).
In Class AAA for the boys in the shorter hurdles race, Oak Hill’s Eli Calloway (16.41) placed eighth.
l In the 100 sprints, the region had the following placers: Summers County’s Abigayle Persinger (fourth in 13.37) and Greenbrier West’s Ava Barclay (seventh in 13.60) in Class A girls; Bluefield’s Amir Hairston (11.30, third) in AA boys; and Oak Hill’s Conlan Brooks (seventh, 11.29) in AAA boys.
l Two-time defending Class AA girls 800 champ, Natalie Barr of Nicholas County, came up just short in a bid for a three-peat, finishing second in 2:20.97.
Also in the 800, West’s Matthew Thomas (2:02.84) was fourth in the A boys division.
l In the 200s, placers included Greenbrier West’s Ava Barclay (eighth in 28.15), Bluefield’s Cara Brown (seventh, 28.08), Bluefield’s Amir Hairston (fourth, 23.73) and Oak Hill’s Conlan Brooks (fifth, 22.77).
l The Richwood girls had two placers in the A high jump: Carlee Dillard was second in 5-0 and Chloe Cox was tied for eighth in 4-6.
l In the AA boys long jump, Westside’s Owen Keeney (19-9 3/4) was fourth.
l The Woodrow Wilson girls 4x200 relay unit of Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson placed fourth in 1:46.15.
With Ama Ackon-Annan replacing Wooton and joining Ince, Harris and Nelson, the Beckley girls 4x1 unit was sixth in 50.51.
l The James Monroe 4x100 girls quartet of Mahayla Steele, Maggie Boroski, Sadie Mann and Miaja Kubes earned a third-place showing in 53.92.
l In Class A, team winners were the Williamstown girls (173.5 points) and the Buffalo boys (109).
Richwood scored 19.5 points in the girls races, and Greenbrier West scored 14 and James Monroe 13 in the boys.
l The Winfield girls (150) and Point Pleasant boys (82.33) grabbed double-A team trophies. The Nicholas County girls were 12th with 20 points, and the Shady Spring boys placed 10th with 24.
l In Class AAA, the Woodrow Wilson girls placed a solid third with a score of 58 points, chasing co-winners Jefferson and Morgantown, both with 11. For the boys, Huntington won with 98.5 points. Woodrow scored 18.5 for 14th.
