charleston – The return of the “real” Jaedan Holstein came just in time for Shady Spring to make a return to the state championship.
And he came back in glorious fashion.
Holstein scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds along with three blocked shots as Shady Spring stymied Scott 63-35 in the Class AAA semifinals Friday at the Coliseum.
Holstein is not only getting back to the top of the Class AAA mountain. It’s more personal than that.
“One of my friends, his name is Brian, he’s been my motivation since Wednesday,” Holstein said. “He sadly committed suicide not too long ago and I just play for him now.”
“I want to start with Jaedan,” coach Ronnie Olson said in his opening statement. “He dominated the game on offense and defense. He did it tonight. We want to say thank you to him.”
Shady Spring did little wrong in taking a lead out of the chute.
Holstein started a 10-0 run with a pair of free throws and Cam Manns ended it with a pair of 3s to make it 12-1.
The Tigers upped the lead to 22-6 at the end of the first quarter. After Manns gave the Shady Spring hit a lull between the start of the second quarter when Braden Chapman gave the Tigers a 24-6 lead at the end of the quarter, Shady could muster just a pair of Manns free throws and the Tigers missed 12 straight shots.
But Shady Spring still was able to go up 30-11 at the break.
“I’m fine with that, they’re fine with that,” Olson said. “If we don’t score, as long as we’re getting stops, we’re going to win the game. Part of our strategy is keep shooting the ball. But let’s go get it. They live, they breathe defense in practice. They get tired of doing it. But they came out here and lived it and breathed it for two games. Is it going to be enough tomorrow? I don’t know. We played a good team in either one we play (Elkins or Fairmont). It’s not because we won’t work hard. Everybody is going to earn what they get when we play tomorrow night for sure.”
Braden Chapman, who picked up his third foul in the second quarter and ended up setting, immediately got his fourth to start the third.
“That gave us a little glimmer there,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said of the third foul before the half. “Those two (Cole and Braden Chapman) can really pressure the ball. We thought having one of them out would give us an area we could attack and get an opportunity to get looks at 3 and maybe get hot. It just didn’t happen.”
But Holstein didn’t allow a glimmer. He closed the door with three straight baskets after Chapman went out, including a 12-foot jumper to make it 36-15. Cole Chapman then nailed a 3 and the game down as Shady went up 24, 39-15.
Shady’s Ammar Maxwell also did a good job defensively on Reece Carden, holding the all-state senior to 0-of-10 shooting in the first three quarters. He finished with eight points.
“Defensively their pressure, you can prepare for it all you want but until you face it you really don’t know what it’s like,” Ballard said. “There in the first quarter we were still trying to catch up to that speed of game. It’s tough going up against their pressure. You know, Ammar, Braden, Cole, they are great defenders and they played a great defensive game tonight.”
“I know he is a very good player,” Maxwell said. “But I’ve got to go out there and play defense and do whatever I can for my team. Play defense, do everything I can.”
“Ammar did a good job of staying stationary and down, he didn’t reach,” Olson said. “He kept him in front of him. Reece is a good shooter, he’s got a lot of wiggle and Ammar did a good job of staying grounded on him.”
Shady Spring ended up outrebounding Scott 52-26.
“It was not only me, but everybody was all over the boards,” Holstein said. “I couldn’t have done it without them crashing. The other guys had people to box out and I just had a free, open lane to rebound. We did it as a team, but I got the benefit of the doubt because I am the tallest.”
He and Maxwell were gobbling up rebound after rebound in the first half – they combined for 16 while Scott only had 12 as a team.
It was a fact not lost on his teammates, and they said so in the postgame press conference.
“Jaedan dominated the boards and if he didn’t do that, we don’t win that game,” Manns said. “Props to Jaedan for sure.”
“Jaedan is our MVP,” Braden Chapman said. “Just like we said a few years ago. He’s always been our MVP. So, thank you Jaedan.”
“I know my role on the team,” Holstein said. “I’m not that big of a scorer. I get what I can when I can. I know what I do I almost have to do it to perfection so that’s what I tried to do tonight.”
Shady Spring had more offensive rebounds – 15 – than Scott had total rebounds, a fact not lost on Ballard.
“On the defensive end we were contesting shots and making them miss,” Ballard said. “But, man, their physicality. They were pushing us underneath the rim and getting offensive rebounds. I think they had more offensive rebounds in the first half than we had total rebounds. You aren’t going to beat a good team that way. These guys prepared, they tried to go out and execute what we do, we were just a little outmatched today.”
Shady has not been weighed down by the burden of being No. 1.
“Great job by my guys, very proud of them,” Olson said. “Coming in as the No. 1 seed, as the unanimous No. 1 team and to feel that pressure and to play like they have with the state championship (game) three times in a row (on the line), and to play like that, I’m proud of them. I didn’t have to do much coaching tonight and I felt it in the locker room.”
Manns had 14 points and he had eight rebounds. Maxwell had 12 points, his team-best 16th straight double-figure game, and nine rebounds, and Braden Chapman had 11 and six rebounds.
Shady Spring tied the record for fewest points given up in a tournament game with 35. Capital (vs. Preston in 2008) and Hedgesville (vs. Woodrow Wilson in 2011) also have part of the record.
Scott was led by Jayden Sharps with 10 points.
Shady Spring is 23-3 and has now won 20 straight games.
The Tigers will play for the state championship for the third straight season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against Fairmont Senior, which defeated Elkins 66-49 in the other semifinal late Friday.
