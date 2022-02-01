What a difference a night makes.
Some 24 hours after 46 points was enough for a rare win over Woodrow Wilson (46-44), Wyoming East wasn’t able to recapture that magic in an 84-41 loss to defending Class AAA champion Shady Spring at Shady Spring Tuesday night.
”You know you have to score the ball at a high clip against (Shady Spring),” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks. “They are too good offensively and defensively as you saw tonight. They got pretty much whatever they wanted, and they didn’t allow us to do anything.”
It started early, when the Tigers rolled off a defense-led 16-4 run over the final three minutes of the first quarter to take a 24-8 lead.
Braden Chapman scored seven straight and Sam Jordan the final four on the run.
The final two minutes was a case study in Shady defense. Steals and deflections led to several easy baskets without the ball crossing half court.
By halftime the lead was 43-19.
Shady coach Ronnie Olson said the red flag went up for his team right after they saw the Warriors had beaten Woodrow Wilson Monday.
“That definitely opened our eyes,” Olson said. “Them beating Woodrow, no matter what, that’s a big win. We felt like they were going to be a little extra confident, so our goal was to come out early and show them we were ready to play and I think the guys did a good job of that. I think (seeing East’s win over Woodrow) got our attention.”
One Shady player who got Brooks' attention was Jaedan Holstein, the Tigers’ big man in the middle.
“Not many 6-7 bigs can come out and guard guards the way he does,” Brooks said. “That allows Shady to switch everything. They switch every ball screen. They switch every dribble handoff so there is no separation there. Like I said, he can step out and guard guards like he is a guard. That helps them a lot. Usually, you can come out and set a pick-and-roll with a big and you’ve got a mismatch.”
“That’s Jaedan,” Olson said. “We started him on (Tanner) Whitten (the Warriors leading scorer), we thought (Holstein’s) length would bother him a little bit. I thought he did a good job. He’s always the catalyst. Him and Cole (Chapman) on the defensive side of the ball.”
And as Brooks mentioned, he is out front guarding guards when he isn’t altering shots inside as he showed in the second quarter when he further disrupted the Warriors’ offensive proceedings.
“Jaedan can guard any position,” Olson said. “It’s hard to see over Jaedan. That dates back to the state tournament. We started putting him up on the ball late and I think it played a big factor in us winning a state championship.”
Olson said his big man is a rarity in today’s game.
“I’ve had a lot of good bigs, Jon Sawyers (for one),” Olson said. “We’ve had some good bigs here. He runs the floor. You just can’t teach that. His motor is nonstop and he’s hard to keep up with, even for a guard. The cross country really helped him. He is continuously up and down the court.”
It was in that championship run in Charleston where the Tigers big man realized that defense was the key.
"At the state championship I think I realized that defense was our main goal and coming into the year that is all I was focusing on,” Holstein said. “Last year I was a little skittish, I didn’t want to guard the ball, this year I don’t mind guarding the ball and being out front.”
“Jaedan does a lot of stuff for us,” Braden Chapman said. “If they do get by us Jaeden is there to change shots and then he can guard out on the perimeter. We really appreciate him.”
Whitten and Garrett Mitchell, both averaging double figures, were held to a combined nine points.
“That’s the best defensive team we faced all year, hands down,” said Brooks. “They play very good team defense. They play very good 1-on-1 defense. It’s tough to score on those guys.”
Jacob Howard came off the bench to lead the Warriors with eight. Chandler Johnson had seven..
Holstein had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Cole Chapman had 14, Braden Chapman 13 and Sam Jordan 10.
Wyoming East is in the middle of a stretch of five games in eight days and might add a game against MCA Thursday at home. Shady is at Westside tonight.
Wyoming East
Tanner Whitten 2 0-0 5, Garrett Mitchell 1 2-2 4, Cole Lambert 2 0-0 5, Tucker Cook 2 0-0 5, Chandler Johnson 3 1-2 7, Bryson Huff 1 0-1 2, Eli Fralin 1 0-0 3, Jacob Howard 3 2-2 8, Tanner Cook 1 0-0 2, Zach Cook 0 0-0 0., Landon Hodges 0 0-0 0. Logan Hodges 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16 5-7 41.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 5 3-3 13, Cole Chapman 6 0-0 14, Jaedan Holstein 11 0-3 22, Cameron Manns 2 1-2 6, Ammar Maxwell 2 3-4 8, Sam Jordan 5 0-0 10, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2, Khi Olson 0 0-0 0, Jalen Bailey 0 1-2 1, Ty Austin 0 2-2 2, Lattrell Hairston 3 0-0 6. Jacob Meadows 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 35 10-16 84.
Shady Spring 24 19 24 17 - 84
Wyoming East 8 11 17 5 - 41
3-poimt field goals – WE:4 (Whitten 1, Lambert 1, T. Cook 1, Fralin 1). SS: 4 (C. Chapman 2. Manns, Maxwell). Fouled out – None.