Holliday will not return as Marshall head football coach

Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday confirmed Monday that his contract will not be renewed when it expires on June 30.
Holliday, who coached the Thundering Herd for 11 seasons, posted a statement on Twitter.
"I have been informed that Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert will not be extending my contract as Head Football Coach at Marshall University," the statement began.
Holliday was 85-54 as Marshall's head coach. He led the team to eight bowl games in 11 seasons, winning six. The Thundering Herd played for three Conference USA championships under Holliday, winning the title in 2014 and finishing No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Marshall started this season 7-0 and was ranked No. 15 in the nation but lost its last three games. That included a 22-13 loss to UAB in the C-USA title game in Huntington and a 17-10 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.
This story will be updated.