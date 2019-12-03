After the presents have been opened on Christmas Day and before the big ball drops in New York City, Little General Stores will provide high school basketball fans a special treat this year inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
In a new twist to the annual Battle for the Armory, this year's tournament will feature nine high school teams as opposed to four in past years, and all nine teams will hail from West Virginia.
The 2019 Little General Battle for the Armory will include Charleston Catholic, Notre Dame, Sherman, Greater Beckley Christian, Princeton, Shady Spring, George Washington, Logan and Woodrow Wilson in what should provide some great matchups.
In the past three years, the tournament had featured national prep teams like two-time champion First Love Christian from Pennsylvania and 2017 winner Virginia Episcopal.
"I kind of like it better this way, even though I do like our kids playing teams like First Love, just to see what it is like to play the Division I-type players," veteran Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "But I also like playing teams from around our area, so the crowds should be better."
The opening round will be played Friday, Dec. 27, starting at 2 p.m. when Charleston Catholic plays Sherman. That will be followed, in order, by Greater Beckley Christian versus Princeton and Shady Spring versus George Washington. The first day of the tournament with be capped by another clash in the storied rivalry between Logan and Woodrow Wilson.
The winners will battle for their respective championships Saturday night, while the consolation games will be played earlier in the day.
Sherman returns a veteran team led by former Liberty head coach Aaron Pauley in his first season as head coach of the Tide. The Irish will also feature a new head coach in Hunter Moles, who was hired when Matt Morrison was let go after last season.
Moles played high school basketball at South Charleston and collegiately at WVU Tech in both basketball and soccer. The last two seasons, Moles has been an assistant coach at South Charleston under Vic Herbert.
Greater Beckley returns a veteran team led by Thad Jordan, Isaiah Hairston and Elijah Edwards to battle Class AAA Princeton. The Crusaders will feature a roster that has state championship aspirations this year.
Prior to the games in the Battle for the Armory, the Crusaders open the season on the road at Tug Valley before going to Morgantown to play defending Class AAA state champion University. Greater Beckley will follow that up with games against prep powers Life Christian, Va., and Wesley Christian, Ky.
"I think it is going to be a really exciting tournament because there will be a lot of local interest with a lot of really good matchups," Greater Beckley head coach Brian Helton said. "It means a lot to the area. It could be the best tournament around here this year."
A possible Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson showdown could happen Saturday night provided both teams win Friday.
Shady will have its hands full with Class AAA powerhouse George Washington. The Patriots had some key losses, include all-stater Bunky Brown. However, head coach Rick Greene has had his fair share of success inside the Convention Center over the years and he will have all-state guard Mason Pinkett back to run the show.
Shady Spring will feature a dynamic backcourt with all-staters Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose, who can put up big-time numbers and score from all over the floor.
Little needs said when it comes to Woodrow Wilson and Logan, rivals that have played some all-time classics over the years.
Woodrow will be replacing the dynamic backcourt of Bryce Radford and Danny Bickey, but has a strong front line led by sophomore Ben Gilliam and junior Ayden Ince. The will be complemented by Maddex McMillen and Richard Law out front.
The Wildcats will be led by all-stater David Early, who averaged 27 points per game last year and is being looked at by numerous DI schools.
Notre Dame will fill Charleston Catholic's spot Saturday. Notre Dame is led by head coach Jarrod West, who starred at West Virginia University and whose son Jarrod now plays for Marshall.
The Irish will be replacing a bevy of seniors lost to graduation, but will have West's youngest son, sophomore Jaidyn, back to lead the team. A Charleston Catholic and Greater Beckley win could set up a future state tournament preview between the Crusaders and Notre Dame Saturday.
