Holdren signs with WVU Tech volleyball

Shady Spring senior Aly Holdren never let her size slow her down.
Despite being one of the shorter players on her team, she played a big position as a middle hitter as a young player for the Tigers.
And she always came up big for the team, helping Shady Spring to the 2020 state championship and bookend runner-up finishes around that.
Her hard work, and willingness to do whatever it takes in the name of team, was rewarded on Friday when she signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at WVU Tech.
“Aly is a go-getter,” coach Kelly Williams said. “She probably played about every position on the floor at one point. I remember when she was a freshman, we had her in the middle. That is a testament to her ability on the floor. She’s very versatile and she is very coachable. She will do whatever you ask with a smile on her face, and she gives 100 percent every practice.”
At about 5-foot-6, you wouldn’t expect to see her positioned in the land of much taller players at such a young age.
She never flinched.
“Playing middle hitter (as a freshman) is surprising because of my height,” Holdren said. “Defining my height, I overcame that. Height doesn’t matter, I don’t think. I tried to keep a positive attitude about it and make the best of it.”
She did say her favorite position of the many she played is libero.
She figures her versatility will help her and her new team. She knows the positions because she has played all the positions.
“Being an all-around player and being able to play every position well is a good characteristic because you have the experience in all of them,” she said.
Holdren said her choice of Tech, located in Beckley, also came down to proximity to home.
“It’s a great opportunity and I really like the campus a lot,” Holdren said. “Also, I’m going to be close to family still which means a lot to me. That was a big reason.”
Holdren became the third – and final – member of the Tigers' ultra-successful senior class to play at the collegiate level, joining Kelsie Dangerfield, who will attend Fairmont, and Peydon Smith, who will be heading to West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I think it shows how much competition is up here,” Holdren said. “We were all a great group of players and I think we all deserved something. I was very anxious (watching her teammates sign). I had already had my mind made up. I feel like if I would have chosen not to play volleyball at the next level it would be something I would have regretted.”
Holdren’s lasting memory from her time on the floor at Shady is easy to figure out.
“Definitely winning the state championship my junior year,” Holdren said. “It was awesome, probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. It’s something I had worked hard for my entire life, and I felt like the hard work had finally paid off.”
And now that hard work will continue at WVU Tech.