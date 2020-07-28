Hoffman leads after first round

The day lasted longer than anyone anticipated, but the 101st West Virginia Amateur got off to a nice start.
Mitch Hoffman finished with a 3-under 67 to emerge as the leader after Tuesday’s first round. Three golfers, including defending champion Mason Williams, are one stroke behind at 2-under.
Rain forced two delays totaling 2 hours and 10 minutes.
Hoffman, a redshirt sophomore at University of Charleston, roared to a front nine total of 5-under after birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 7,8 and 9. He cooled off on the back side with a double-bogey on No. 12 and bogey on 18. He birdied No. 15 to make up one shot.
Joining Williams at 2-under are Marshall senior Noah Mullens and 2019 co-runner-up Philip Reale.
Locally, Jackson Hill of Daniels is one of five golfers tied for 10th at even-par 70. Among those tied with Hill is Pat Carter, a 13-time Amateur champion and 2013 West Virginia Golf Association Hall of Famer.
Tee times for today’s second round on the Old White TPC will start at 7:30 a.m.