The Roger Hodge era at WVU Tech lasted two seasons.
Hodge, a Hinton native with a successful track record as a women’s college basketball coach, has resigned as the Golden Bears’ head coach, the school announced Monday evening. He will be taking the same position at NCAA Division II Tusculum University.
A release from WVU Tech stated that Ashley Brown — who was elevated to associate head coach from assistant coach last month — “has agreed to take over the day-to-day operations of the team moving forward,” meaning an official announcement has not been made but is expected soon.
“First of all, it’s a Christian school. So with the faith piece, it was something that was obviously very attractive to me,” Hodge said of the Tusculum job. “I’m familiar with the school from the time I coached in the league (South Atlantic Conference) at Lincoln Memorial so I know it’s a really good situation.”
Brown stepping into the vacancy helped Hodge feel right about the timing of his move.
“I was OK with leaving because I knew I was leaving it in good hands,” he said.
Hodge hired Brown as his assistant coach when he came to Tech in 2021. The Summers County alumna had coached at the AAU level and spent two years as an assistant at Charleston Catholic before coming to Beckley.
“It’s been amazing,” an emotional Brown said of the past two seasons. “Coach Hodge gave me a chance and our relationship has just blossomed from there. He’s the best.”
The Golden Bears were 32-29 under Hodge. The team struggled to find its identity under a new coach in 2022 but wound up winning eight of its last 10 games and fell on a buzzer beater to Rio Grande in the River States Conference tournament semifinals.
Tech struggled with injuries throughout this past season but still managed a 16-13 record.
Hodge started his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Liberty University, where the Flames made three trips to the NCAA Division I National Tournament as Big South Conference champions.
He moved on to take the head coach position at Armstrong Atlantic State, where he stayed eight seasons and became the school’s all-time winningest coach (138-97). He was named the Peach Belt Coach of the Year and South Atlantic Region Coach of the Year in 2003.
Hodge left Armstrong Athletic to become assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at East Carolina. He stayed there for three seasons before being named head coach at Lincoln Memorial.
He was there before moving on to be the head coach at Coastal Georgia, where he spent five seasons before taking over at Tech.
Hodge is six wins away from 300 for his career, standing at 294-228.
“It (coming back to the area) is one of the best honors of my career, because people don’t always get to come back home,” Hodge said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed getting the chance to reconnect with a lot of family and friends. Very difficult to leave again, but I obviously just felt like this is where God was leading me and what was best for me and my family.”
"We are sad to see Roger leave because he has become such a strong member of our campus community and is a great coach,” WVU Tech athletic director Kenny Howell said. “We know that there are great things ahead for him and for our team under the leadership of Coach Brown.”
“(The opportunity) means everything,” Brown said. “It’s home, and I feel like coach Hodge has trained me up to be ready for this point in my career. I got to come in for two years and learn from the best. I feel extremely blessed. I feel extremely supported by all the administration and everyone at the school, so that means a lot, too. I get to stay close to my sister and my nieces, so that meant a lot, too.”
