Hit a Home Run with Reading set Tuesday at Epling Stadium

The inaugural Hit a Home Run with Reading program will seek to make reading fun for young children.
The event will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium, before the West Virginia Miners game against the Chillicothe Paints at 6:35 p.m. Beckley Elementary distributed four tickets to each of 200 students. The tickets were purchased by various community sponsors.
The event was created as a project of the Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter XI with Beckley Elementary first grade teacher Brenda Epling as chairman. DKG is an international society for women educators.
The goal of the event is to get children more involved in reading in a fun way. The students not only will get to attend the game, but they will also get a new book to read, pick up gifts from the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, pads and pencils from Books A Million and see various storybook characters.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donated 200 pencils and 200 Friends of Coal bracelets for the program.
Epling and her DKG sisters hope this is just the beginning of these events and welcomes other schools or participants who may be interested to call her at 304-578-3112 for more information.
