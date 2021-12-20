hinton — Shady Spring took a 49-47 nailbiter over Summers County Monday night on Wayne Ryan Court.
It was a historic night for Shady (4-2), according to coach Brandon Bennett.
“This is a big win for our program. We have never won at Summers County,” Bennett said.
The game started a little sloppy with a large number of turnovers by the Lady Bobcats, who were without one of their key players, Sullivan Pivont, who was sick. Abby Persinger started in place of Pivont.
“It’s a game you grow from,” Summers coach Chad Meador said. “I was telling Abby Persinger on the sideline that that’s what it is all about. Less than two months ago she was playing middle school basketball and now she’s playing against 18-year-old women. She handled the moment well. Avery Lilly did, too.”
The first quarter ended with a one-point difference and the Lady Tigers in the lead 13-12.
The Lady Tigers’ fouls kept the game close as the Lady Bobcats were living on the free throw line. The game tied just before the end of the first half 25-25.
Kierra Richmond was the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer with a game-high 25 points. Meador was impressed with the energy and hustle of Richmond, who has already signed to play at WVU Tech in Beckley next year.
“Kierra had 25 points and that’s a true testimony to how good she is,” he said. “She had somebody in her face almost all night. She earned all 25.”
“Kierra fought through a really tough Summers defense and had a typical solid night,” Bennett said. “Their defense was terrific as always. Brailee Wiseman also came up with some really big rebounds tonight, which is something we really needed.”
With Pivont absent, Liv Meador and Avery Lilly picked up a lot of the slack. The Lady Bobcats grabbed the lead at 37-36 when the third quarter ended after a basket by Lilly on a Kensi Plumley assist.
The game was tied again with a little over a minute left in the fourth. Persinger made some crucial foul shots in the period, but Richmond answered with a couple of her own to put the Lady Tigers in the lead 47-45.
Liv Meador made a basket to tie the game at 47-47. The Lady Tigers then took a two-point lead with just 15 seconds to go and the Lady Bobcats were unable to make a shot.
Both teams will play again on Wednesday. Summers County will host Wyoming East at 7:30 p.m., while Shady Spring will host Nicholas County at 7 p.m.
Shady Spring (4-2)
Kierra Richmond 25, Kellie Adkins 10, Brailee Wiseman 7, Kylee Barnes 5, Brooklyn Gibson 2.
Summers County (4-2)
Liv Meador 17, Avery Lilly 13, Gracie Harvey 12, Maggie Stover 2, Abby Persinger 2, Kaylee Jones 1.