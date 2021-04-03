Man hit a blistering 17 3-pointers Saturday night, beating Independence 88-55 in the New River CTC Invitational.
The Hillbillies, who already had the game in hand after three quarters, lit up the scoreboard in the final frame, canning eight straight 3s, scoring 33 points to close the game out.
"That's kind of our motto — all gas no brakes," Man head coach Tommy Blevins said. "We like to make teams pick their poison — stop us inside or stop us out. We've got the length and ability to beat you both ways and the kids we have usually do a good job of taking each option that's open, so I'm proud of what we were able to do."
Cyrus Goodson led Independence with 21 points while Man was led Austin Ball, who scored 23, dunking on three different occasions.
Independence will travel to Westside on Tuesday.
Independence
Zack Bolen 4, Michael McKinney 13, Brady Green 3, Cyrus Goodson 21, Carter Adkins 6, Jordan James 3
Man
P. Adams 12, R. Cozart 4, A. Ball 23, C. Blevins 15, J. Tackett 6, J. Harless 6, J. Adams 2, C, Toler 17
I: 7 10 9 29 — 55
M: 17 16 23 32 — 88
3-point goals — I: 6 (McKinney 3, Goodson 1, Adkins 1, James 1); M: 17 (Adams 4, Ball 1, Blevins 4, Harless 2, Toler 5). Fouled Out — None.