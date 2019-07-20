Hill runs the gamut of golf emotions in a matter of days

Resilience and perseverance.
Successful athletes know these words all too well, especially golfers. In a sport that can be your best friend one swing and the devil the next, golf is often times a lonely test of one’s mental toughness.
Former Woodrow Wilson standout Jackson Hill rode golf’s crazy roller coaster for a week and proved he had both the resilience and the perseverance to get the job done.
Fighting off a tough finish at the 44th West Virginia Junior Amateur last week at The Raven on Snowshoe Mountain, Hill bounced back with three solid rounds that weekend to capture the second annual Mountain State Golf Classic.
“I had a disappointing last hole at the Junior Am after fighting my way back into the lead. It was really just one bad swing,” Hill lamented.
Hill entered the final round of the two-day tournament just three shots back of first-round leader, and good friend, Todd Duncan. After a slow start, Hill became the definition of steady. By the time the final group reached the par-5 17th tee, Hill had overtaken the leaders and held a two-shot lead.
With trouble lurking on all sides, Duncan reached the fringe of the green on his second shot, while Hill took the conventional route and reached the green on his third shot.
“I played 17 exactly how I wanted to, actually. You can’t get too crazy with that tee shot, anyway,” Hill explained. “I was in as good a position as anybody. I could have gone for the green in two, but that would have been kind of stupid. I had about 50 yards into the green and then I had about a 15-foot putt (for birdie). I was putting well, I just didn’t make that one.”
Duncan’s birdie closed the gap to one shot heading to the treacherous 18th hole. Still needing a birdie to likely tie Hill, Duncan striped his driver down the middle of the fairway.
“Tough hole with a tough tee shot,” Hill said about the finishing hole at The Raven. “I played so steady though hole No. 17. I think I missed one green (in regulation) after hole seven.”
Although Duncan was in excellent shape for a possible birdie, Hill stuck to his game plan of using an iron off the final tee.
“The first day I hit a 4-iron and I was perfect,” Hill said. “I wanted to replicate that shot. I had hit my 4-iron a lot that day, not being too aggressive, but giving myself manageable approach shots. I just got out in front of it a little bit and blocked it.”
Unfortunately for Hill, his tee ball found the high weeds just off the narrow fairway and he was forced to take an unplayable lie. With Duncan in perfect shape, Hill went more aggressive with the driver on the next swing, but found the same result.
On his third swing, Hill split the fairway and got up and down for a subsequent seven that would have been a birdie outside of the two unfortunate tee balls. Duncan’s par was good enough to secure the title.
In a sport where a finish of that nature can wreck even a veteran player’s confidence for weeks, or even months, Hill had just three days to regroup before playing another tournament on the weekend.
The young phenom displayed resiliency far above his years.
The Mountain State Golf Classic is a three-day tournament played over three different courses. The tournament started at Grandview Country Club, before moving to The Resort at Glade Springs for rounds at Stonehaven and the Cobb Course.
Facing a deep field of accomplished golfers, Hill played well in round one, but again trailed a familiar face — Duncan.
“I knew in the Junior Am that the (Raven) was difficult enough that shots could be made up,” Hill said. “When Todd shot 68 at Grandview on the first day, and with him knowing the Cobb Course and Stonehaven so well, I thought it would be difficult to beat him.”
Nothing is a given on the links and Duncan struggled with his swing on day two. When the final round began Monday, Hill sat one shot out of the lead.
“I was fortunate to get some breaks,” Hill said. “I didn’t hit the ball off the tee that great, but I hit my wedges good and I putted well. That kind of offset the bad tee balls.”
Reminiscent of the final round at The Raven, Hill played steady in the final round, building a solid lead with three holes to play. However, golf has a way of taking a player down familiar paths, especially paths that involve a struggle.
“Monday I bogeyed 16 and 17, while Chris (Daniels) went par-birdie,” Hill explained. “I had a four-shot lead going into 16. Then going to 18 tee, the lead was cut from four shots to just one. I was thinking, ‘Not again.’”
This time around, Hill persevered through the brief storm to take home the first-place trophy.
“It is definitely a confidence booster, but itt was a weird feeling. It was really cool that I had won, but it didn’t sink in for a while,” Hill admitted. “You never know what is going to happen. The game is so simple, yet so difficult and deceiving at the same time. It is what keeps you coming back.”
Before heading to Wofford College in the fall, Hill has one more big golf tournament on his agenda — the 100th West Virginia Amateur. Hill feels confident his game will be up to his biggest challenge of the summer.
“I want to make the cut for sure, but my goal is to make the top 15 or top 10 in order to get an exemption for next year and also be the low junior,” Hill said.
The Amateur is a four-day tournament played July 30-Aug. 2 at The Greenbrier resort’s Meadows and Old White TPC courses. The Old White will host the PGA Tour event A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September.
