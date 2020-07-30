Hill one shot off lead at West Virginia Amateur

Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldJackson Hill, of Daniels, chips on the par-3 10th hole during the first round of the West Virginia Amateur on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. Hill shot a 3-under 67 in Thursday's third round and sits at 2-under for the tournament. He is in third place, trailing co-leaders Alex Easthom and Pat Carter by one stroke. The threesome will tee off at 11:15 a.m. in today's final round on the Old White TPC.