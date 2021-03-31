Wednesday’s matchup between Webster County and Greenbrier West was an important one.
Aside from a battle between two of the top 10 teams in Class A, it was also the only matchup between the two sectional foes and likely carries home court ramifications for sectional seeding.
Advantage Highlanders.
Rye Gadd canned six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points as No. 7 Webster County rolled to a 75-46 win over No. 6 Greenbrier West in the New River CTC Invitational.
With Webster holding a 15-11 advantage in the second quarter, a barrage of deep balls from Gadd and Carter Williams built a cushion that kept the Cavaliers at arm's length in the first half.
"Rye can step up and shoot from about anywhere," Webster head coach Michael Gray said. "We give him the green light. He can go anywhere he wants and you saw why. In a matchup zone there they got frustrated and tried to run some hi-lo stuff. We got some steals off that and defense turns into offense and that helped our offense pick it up a little bit."
Carter started the barrage with a trey to put the Highlanders up 18-11.
Gadd joined in, scorching the nets from deep to the tune of three straight buckets that capped a personal 9-2 run, giving the Highlanders a 27-13 advantage and forcing West to call a timeout early in the second quarter.
"Coach Gray just outcoached us," West head coach Jared Robertson said. "That and we didn't play as gutsy as we needed to in order to win. We need to do that to hide some of our weaknesses each night and we didn't do it. You've just got to acknowledge what they did and learn from it. They're a good team and Gadd's a good player that stepped up for them."
Though down, the Cavaliers weren't out of the game quite yet.
Out of the timeout, Kaiden Pack nailed a 3-pointer and found Lawson Vaughan for a layup to cut the deficit back to nine, but that's as close as the Cavs came the rest of the evening. Webster took a 35-22 advantage into the locker room, expanded it to 20 in the third and built on it throughout the fourth.
The win moves Webster County to 5-1 and drops Greenbrier West to 5-4 with two weeks until sectional tournaments begin.
"We preached all week what this would mean," Gray said. "We only play each other once this year and we were coming off a loss. Not to look ahead, but we play Greenbrier West today and James Monroe on Friday in a regional game. This is the time where we need to play our best games and I think we did that. Coming off our loss we didn't feel like we were playing really good, but we had a pretty good practice yesterday and the kids bought into some of the changes we made for this game and came ready to play.
"There was a lot of energy in the game and we shared the ball really, so I'm happy with how things turned out."
Pack led Greenbrier West with 16 points.
Each team's next game will be in the New River CTC Invitational. West will play Westside Thursdayat 6:15 p.m., while Webster County will play No. 3 James Monroe Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Webster County
Kyan Gillespie 4, Kaden Cutlip 8, Carter Williams 14, Rye Gadd 27, Connor Bell 7, Devin Coley 4, Jake Clayton 1, Dakota McMillen 2, Riley Clevinger 6, Dakota Blankenship 2
Greenbrier West
Kaiden Pack 16, Chase McClung 6, Brandon Oscar 2, Gabe Medlin 2, Chase Boggs 5, Lawson Vaughn 13, Michael Kanode 1, Ty Nickell 1
WC: 15 18 18 22 — 75
GW: 11 11 11 13 — 46
3-point goals — WC: 7 (Gadd 6, Williams); GW: 3 (Pack 3). Fouled out — none.