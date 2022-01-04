A pair of runs, one early, one late, was more than enough to propel Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington to a 78-50 victory against PikeView Tuesday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Dionna Glover poured in 36 points and had seven 3-pointers in the victory for Huntington.
Imani Hickman added 13, Ella Giles 12 and MiKayla Smith 10 for Huntington, which improved to 7-0.
PikeView was led by Hannah Perdue’s 16 points. Riley Meadows added 15 and Anyah Brown 10.
PikeView just about carved away the first run, a 15-0 first-quarter blitz that helped give the Lady Highlanders a 35-27 lead at the half.
The Panthers cut it to 5 when Brown hit a 3 to open the second half, but PikeView would get no closer.
The Highlanders closed the third on a 15-6 run and then outscored PikeView 17-6 in the fourth.
PikeView will play Spring Valley Wednesday at 3 p.m. Huntington is back in action at the Armory Friday taking on Cabell Midland in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAA state championship game.
Huntington
Niko Kaufman 1 0-0 2, MiKayla Smith 5 0-0 10, Imani Hickman 4 3-7 13, Dionna Gray 14 2-4 36, Jada Turner 1 2-2 4, Ella Giles 5 1-2 12, Bentleigh Christus 0 0-0 0, Myracle Harper 0 0-0 0, TOALS 30 8-15 78
PikeView
Hannah Harden 0 3-4 3, Brooke Craft 2 0-1 4, Cat Farmer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Perdue 5 4-4 16, Hanley Justice 1 0-0 2, Montana Mann 0 0-0 0, Anyah Brown 4 0-2 10, Emma Rye 0 0-0 0, Riley Meadows 4 5-6 15. TOTALS: 16 5-6 50.
H 21 14 24 17 - 78
PV 8 19 17 6 - 50
3-point field goals – H: 8 (Gray 7, Giles 1). PV: 4 (Brown 2, Perdue 2) Fouled out – None