OAK HILL — As another outstanding season rolls on, the Webster County girls took a big step Thursday to securing a return trip to the state basketball tournament.
With three players providing double-digit scoring, the Highlanders turned back Greenbrier West 59-31 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament championship game on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center. The victory moves Webster into a Region 3 co-final game next Wednesday at Upper Glade against the loser of Friday's James Monroe-River View Section 1 title game.
Webster won the only regular season meeting of the two teams by a 65-31 count.
"This is huge," said Webster County head coach Sharon Baird. "This is something that we’ve been working for.
"I have four seniors, and three of those seniors plus my daughter Sydney, who is a junior, have been playing together since they were like in fourth grade. And this has been their ultimate goal that, by the time they got up here, like we did last year when we made a trip to Charleston.
"And that’s been our game plan the whole time is to get back to Charleston for these seniors.”
The Highlanders lost to Tucker County in the first round of the 2021 Class A state tournament.
On Thursday, standout Sydney Baird tallied 17 points and teammates Natalie Snyder and Hannah Cutlip chipped in 14 and 11, respectively, to guide state-ranked Webster County (18-5).
Preslee Treadway bucketed 12 to pace the Cavaliers (11-13)
“I thought we got off to a little bit of a slow start," Coach Baird said. "The big atmosphere … extremely loud, and I think the nerves hit a little bit at the beginning. I think once we settled down, we kind of got in the groove a little bit. We picked it up a little in the second quarter, and I think the third quarter was when we really stepped into it and got back into our game.”
“I thought we came out and we played hard," said West head coach Mark Agee. "I thought we executed pretty good on defense.
"Baird’s hard to stop. She’s a baller."
"Our shots didn’t fall, theirs did," he added. "I'm still proud of my girls. I think they worked hard.”
Webster utilized runs of 10-2 and 10-4, respectively, to close out the first two quarters, carrying a 30-14 lead into the locker rooms at the half. While the Cavaliers concentrated their prevent efforts on slowing down Baird, shadowing her with one or more players all night, the Highlanders got some strong play inside and good shooting from Baird's teammates on the perimeter to keep West at bay.
"That was part of our game plan, try to get it into our bigs," Baird said. Of the interior players, she said, "If we can get it into them, they can get it up on the board and they can make it. So that was actually part of our game plan, to work our inside game.
"We figured they were going to try to shut down Sydney or maybe Holly (Perrine) as our shooters, so we thought (working it down inside would be a key.)”
And getting contributions from several in the lineup is also crucial, she noted. “And that’s what we need. If people shut Sydney down, she’s got four other players she'll get it to, and they’ll score for us.”
Baird still managed to score 17 points, including a 10-of-11 effort at the charity stripe. She also set up teammates for several other goals on the night.
Offensive rebounding was another big key for Webster Thursday, the coach said. "That’s one thing we’ve really been stressing lately is our rebounding.” Success inside “was huge tonight,” she said.
West's efforts at slowing down the younger Baird met with some success during the game, but Agee admitted other Highlanders picked up some of the slack.
"We didn’t close out on them (Baird’s teammates) very well, and that’s one of the things that made a big difference in the game," he said.
After a first quarter score of 13-4, Perrine banked in a long 3-pointer off a Baird assist to start the second. Webster later led 20-10, then Cutlip buried a 3-pointer after Baird collected a rebound and fed her to make the score 23-10.
A 6-0 spurt to start the third period allowed the Highlanders to expand their cushion to 22, 36-14.
The Cavaliers will travel to play the James Monroe-River View survivor next Wednesday in the other Region 3 co-final, and a win there could put them in the state tourney field.
"We fix some things that need to be fixed, and hopefully bring home a win next week," said Agee.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Greenbrier West (11-13)
Meagan Poticher 6, Ava Barclay 2, Brooke Nutter 2, Maddie Fields 5, Abigail Thomas 4, Preslee Treadway 12.
Webster County (18-5)
Natalie Snyder 14, Holly Perrine 7, Brennan McCormick 1, Madison Hamrick 3, Ava Durham 6, Hannah Cutlip 11, Sydney Baird 17.
GW: 4 10 7 10 — 31
WC: 13 17 16 13 — 59
3-point goals: GW: 1 (Fields); WC: 6 (Perrine 2, Cutlip 3, Baird). Fouled out: GW: Poticher and Fields.