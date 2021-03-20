Highlanders conquer Flying Eagles

Woodrow Wilson isn't off to the start head coach Ron Kidd had hoped.
But he is seeing progress.
After a resilient first-half charge, the Flying Eagles faltered in the third quarter before a late rally attempt fell short in a 75-69 loss to Huntington Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Entering Saturday's matchup against the undefeated Highlanders (7-0), the Flying Eagles were 2-3 coming off a win against Class AAA No. 3 Nitro earlier in the week. They carried the momentum into the game with 34 first-half points, but a third-quarter surge gave the visitors a 10-point lead heading into the final frame.
"I think we kind of did some things there we can't do," Kidd said. "We played good in the first half, but we started forcing some shots and forcing the ball inside and we can't do that. I just think a couple turnovers on our part hurt us and you can't do that when you're playing a good team like Huntington."
Before that, though, the Flying Eagles were matching wit for wit.
After Huntington senior Amare Smith nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Highlanders open a 10-2 lead early, the Flying Eagles responded with two layups from Dewayne Richardson and a 3-pointer from Kayden Slay to tie it.
Then Beckley's bigs got involved on the offensive glass.
The Highlanders took the lead again on a trey from Zavion Johnson, but offensive rebounds from Ben Gilliam and Keynan Cook led to layups for both players and gave the hosts their first lead of the game. But that was the story of the first half, with the teams trading the lead a total of seven times throughout the first 16 minutes.
Then came the third quarter.
Trailing 46-41, Richardson connected on a eurostep layup, but back-to-back buckets from Smith and a 3-point play from Eli Archer pushed the lead to 10 for the visitors toward the end of the frame.
"I told them we had to play solid defense and rebound at halftime," Huntington head coach Ty Holmes said. "We didn't give up as many rebounds and second-chance points. That had a huge part to do with it. We did that and we packed in our man-to-man defense instead of standing out and trying to close out the drive."
Aiding Huntington's third-quarter surge was its ability to help on the all-stater Gilliam and generate turnovers when the Flying Eagles tried to force the ball into him.
"We wanted to try and have our big man front him and have backside help," Holmes said. "He's a big, strong guy inside and he moves well. Our big thing was to front him and bring that help to make it tough for him in the paint and I thought we did a good job of that, especially in the second half."
The Flying Eagles trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but shaved the deficit late.
The first of two technical fouls by Huntington in the final two minutes allowed Beckley to draw within five with 72 seconds left, and another, after a shooting foul was called with 33 seconds left, gave the Flying Eagles four tries at the line and the possession. Trailing by seven at that point, they connected on three of the attempts to make it a 73-69 game with possession but missed a layup attempt, allowing Huntington to close it out at the line.
"I think we're getting better," Kidd said. "There's some good stuff we're doing but we're still doing some stupid stuff, like throwing the ball away and taking bad shots, but I think we're getting better. I think each and every game that's what we want to do. The season's short so you want to get better. I just think that's what we're doing. We've got to lock in a little better and concentrate more."
Smith led all scorers with 24 points, while Cook led Beckley with 17.
The Flying Eagles will travel to Princeton on Tuesday.
Huntington (7-0)
Joe Patterson 4, Jaylen Motley 16, Zavion Johnson 6, Brendan Hoffman 14, Mekhi Barlow 6, Amare Smith 24, Eli Archer.
Beckley (2-4)
Ben Gilliam 14, Jace Colucci 7, Keynan Cook 17, Maddex McMillen 15, DeWayne Richardson 13, Kayden Slay 3
H: 21 17 17 20 — 75
B: 19 15 11 24 — 69
3-point goals — H: 7 (Johnson 2, Hoffman 2, Smith 3); B: 6 (Colucci 1, Cook 2, McMillen 2, Slay 1). Fouled out — H: Archer