Woodrow bounces back, downs Princeton

A quick turnaround was just what Woodrow Wilson needed.
A night after suffering a tough loss at Class AAA No. 8 George Washington, the No. 7 Lady Flying Eagles secured a 63-31 win over sectional rival Princeton Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“That was huge,” Woodrow coach Brian Nabors said. “That was a heartbreaking loss (at GW) because we did not play well at all. Give credit to George Washington, they did what they had to do. But as a unit, we didn’t do a good job.
“t was good to come back today. The Lord blessed us with another day to play and we were able to challenge ourselves and try to improve on things we didn’t do well (Thursday) night.”
The Lady Eagles (7-2) were never challenged by Princeton and completed the season sweep. They outscored the Tigerettes 17-3 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Eleven players scored for Woodrow, led by 10 points each from Olivia Ziolkowski and Liz Cadle. Adriana Law added 9 and Jamara Walton 8.
“I thought our concentration level was a little bit better,” Nabors said. “I still saw some mistakes that we made (against GW) that carried over to tonight’s game. That’s why I called a couple of timeouts and had to get on a couple of people for not doing what they were supposed to do. But for the most part the effort was there. I thought they played extremely hard. That’s what it all comes down to. When they’re giving full effort and playing hard, I can live with some of those mistakes.”
Princeton (7-6) was playing without starting guard Kailey Sarver, who did not make the trip because of the flu. Starters Laken Dye and Sadie Boggess were also sick but were able to play.
“I was hoping we could come and battle a little bit better than we did, but we just didn’t have it in us tonight,” said Princeton coach Tracy Raban, a former all-state point guard at Mercer Christian. “It was a good night for some freshmen to grow up and get some varsity minutes. That was kind of our approach to the second half, just let them get some experience and get ready for the next couple of years.”
Princeton got 10 points from Isabella Mullens and eight from Taylor Scott.
Woodrow goes to St. Albans on Wednesday. Princeton will visit Greenbrier East on Tuesday.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Princeton (7-6)
Taylor Scott 8, Reagan Southers 2, Isabella Mullens 10, Laken Dye 4, Aliyah Taylor 2, Sadie Boggess 3, Kylie Connor 2, Kiara Porterfield 2, Autumn Bane 4. Totals: 11 7-21 31.
Woodrow Wilson (7-2)
Liz Cadle 10, Victoria Staunton 5, Cloey Frantz 5, Camille Fenton 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 10, Jamara Walton 8, Sierra Conley 6, Lataja Creasey 2, Adriana Law 9, Bella Staples 1, Racheal Eans 3. Totals: 24 10-22 63.
P: 3 10 8 10 — 31
WW: 16 21 14 12 — 63
3-point goals: P: 2 (Scott 2); WW: 5 (Staunton, Ziolkowski, Conley, Law, Eans). Fouled out: Scott (P).