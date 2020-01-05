NRCTC roundup: Tigers narrowly avoid first loss

Shady Spring 79,
Greenbrier East 76
Undefeated Shady Spring escaped a spirited effort from Greenbrier East for a hard-fought 79-76 win.
The Tigers broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring East 30-19, and led 43-29 at the break before East stormed back in the final 16 minutes.
After going 0-for-12 from behind the arc in the first half, the Spartans began to find the mark hitting seven long balls in the second half. However, Shady withstood the barrage and held on for the win at the line.
Shady was led Tommy Williams, Luke LeRose and Cole Chapman with 21 points apiece. Braden Chapman added 11 points for the Tigers.
Freshman Adam Seams led Greenbrier East with 19 points, while Bailee Coles scored 14 and Davey Vance had 13. Tucker Via and Clay Jackson scored 10 points apiece.
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 21, Greyson Shepherd 1, Luke LeRose 21, Braden Chapman 11, Erick Bevil 4, Cole Chapman 21. Totals: 25-57 21-24 79.
Greenbrier East
Tucker Via 10, Clay Jackson 10, Adam Seams 19, Baile Coles 14, Zach Patton 5, Monquell Davis 5, Davey Vance 13. Totals: 27-56 15-19 76.
SS: 13 30 16 20 — 79
GE: 10 19 23 24 — 76
3-point goals: SS: 8 (Williams 2, LeRose 2, B. Chapman, C. Chapman 3); GE: 7 (Via, Jackson, Seams 2, Coles 2, Patton). Fouled out: Jackson (GE).
Chapmanville 60, Bluefield 50
Player of the Year candidate Obinna Anochili-Killen poured in 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead two-time defending Class AA state champion Chapmanville past Bluefield 60-50.
Philip Mullins added 20 points with nine rebounds and Andrew Shull scored 14 for the Tigers.
Braden Crews led the Beavers with 22 points and Jahiem House chipped in 10 points.
Bluefield was just 1-for-17 from behind the arc and Chapmanville sealed the game going 22-for 28 from the line.
Chapmanville
Obinna Anochili-Killen 21, Andrew Shull 14, Philip Mullins 20, Brody Dalton 1, Isaiah Smith 2, Hunter Jeffrey 2. Totals: 18-47 22-28 60.
Bluefield
Tyree Hairston 4, Jahiem House 10, Kaulin Parris 9, Braeden Crews 22, Sean Martin 5. Totals: 20-50 9-14 50.
C: 16 10 16 18 — 60
B: 16 5 12 17 — 50
3-point goals: C: 2 (Shull, Mullins); B: 1 (Crews). Fouled out: House, Crews (B).
Independence 86,
Nicholas County 81
Jared Cannady scored a game-high 37 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead Independence past Nicholas County 86-81.
Joining Cannady in double figures for Indy was Atticus Goodson with, Michael McKinney with 11 and Zach Bolen with 10. Goodson also had a team-high eight rebounds and Bolen had six assists.
Colby Pishner led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Rylee Nicholas scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds. D.J. Coomes and Ryan Keener scored 14 points apiece.
Independence (4-2)
Atticus Goodson 14, Michael McKinney 11, Jared Cannady 37, Zach Bolen 10, Garrett Brooks 3, Marcell Guy 2, Josh Perry 4, Carter Adkins 4, Logan Phalin 1. Totals: 31-64 12-25 86.
Nicholas County 1-6
Colby Pishner 22, Rylee Nicholas 15, D.J. Coomes 14, Ryan Keener 14, Jordan McKinney 6, Cooper Donahue 8, Colton Kenner 2. Totals: 27-57 21-38 81.
I: 25 19 20 22 — 86
NC: 11 19 26 25 — 81
3-point goals: I: 12 (McKinney 3, Cannady 8, Brooks); NC: 6 (Pishner 2, Nicholas 2, Coomes, Donahue). Fouled out: C. Goodson (I), Coomes (NC).
Princeton 80,
Mercer Christian 48
Princeton placed four players in double figures, led by Ethan Parsons with 28 points, in an 80-48 win over Mercer Christian.
Delathan Wilborn scored 15, Peyton Brown had 13 and Braydon Quesenberry added 10 for the Tigers. Parson had seven rebounds and Brown dished out eight assists and had seven steals.
Garrett Goings led Mercer Christian with 15 points and Sam Boothe added 12.
Mercer Christian
Sam Boothe 12, Cruz Testerman 7, Erik Boothe 6, Tanner Keathley 3, Devon Shrewsbury 3, Briar Lewis 2, Garrett Goings 15. Totals: 15-47 11-13 48.
Princeton
Delathan Wilborn 15, Peyton Brown 13, Ethan Parsons 28, Brady Martin 2, Braydon Quesenberry 10, Cody Hall 3, Cody Hall 2, Jon Wellman 2, C.J. Wilborn 2, Devon Edwards 3, Justin Young 2. Totals: 32-61 9-13 80.
MC: 12 13 13 10 — 48
P: 28 18 14 20 — 80
3-point goals: MC: 7 (S. Boothe, Testerman 2, E. Boothe 2, Keathley, Shrewsbury; P: 7 (Brown 3, Parson 2, Quesenberry, Edwards). Fouled out: None.