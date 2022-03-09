Greater Beckley Christian 78, Webster County 72
UPPER GLADE — Greater Beckley Christian and Webster County battled back and forth with the Crusaders coming out on top 78-72 in the Class A Region 3 co-final Wednesday.
Greater Beckley Christian's starting five played the whole game and all five players were in double figures. Kayden Smallwood led the way with 22 points, Michael Judy and Kendrick Wilson each scored 17 points apiece, Sean David Kadjo added 12 points and John Rose tossed in 10.
Rye Gadd carried the Highlanders with a game-high 41 points and Riley Clevinger added 11.
Greater Beckley Christian will be the seven seed in the Class A boys state basketball tournament and will play No. 2 Man (21-2) Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kayden Smallwood 22, John Rose 10, Kendrick Wilson 17, Sean David Kadjo 12, Michael Judy 17.
Webster County
Riley Clevinger 11, Rye Gadd 41, Rayden Triplett 6, Dakota Blankenship 5, Connor Bale 9.
GBC: 19 16 26 17 — 78
WC: 12 25 18 17 — 72
3-point goals: GBC: 6 (Smallwood, Rose 2, Judy 3); WC: 4 (Gadd 3, Bale). Fouled out: Bale (WC).