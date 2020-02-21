Bluefield 94, Wyoming East 44
new richmond — Class AA No. 3 Bluefield knocked down 14 shots from behind the arc and rolled past Wyoming East 94-44 Friday.
Sean Martin scored a game-high 21 points and Braden Crews added 19 to lead the Beavers (19-3) in their final game of the regular season.
Caden Fuller added 12 for Bluefield and Tyrese Hairston scored 10.
Jacob Howard led the Warriors with 12 points, while Chandler Johnson and Tucker Cook scored eight points apiece.
Wyoming East (6-14) hosts Lincoln today at 4 p.m. on Senior Night.
Bluefield (19-3)
Tyrese Hairston 10, Caden Fuller 12, Jahiem House 8, Kaulin Parris 5, Braden Crews 19, Lavon McClarrin 2, Jaylen Green 8, Ja’eon Flack 2, Lester Jordan 2, Sean Martin 21, Logan Hyder 3, Chance Jonson 2. Totals: 36 8-13 94.
Wyoming East (6-14)
Chandler Johnson 8, Tucker Cook 8, Garrett Mitchell 4, Jacob Bishop 6, Anthony Martin 5, Jacob Howard 12, Nate Parsons 1. Totals: 18 5-10- 44.
B: 27 25 27 15 — 94
WE: 12 9 12 11 — 44
3-point goals: B: 14 (Hairston 2, Fuller 3, Parris, Crews 5, Green 2, Hyden); H: 3 (Johnson, Cook 2). Fouled out: None.
Greenbrier East 64, Oak Hill 51
fairlea — Bailee Coles scored a game-high 20 points to lead Greenbrier East to a 64-51 win over visiting Oak Hill Friday night.
Hunter Rinehart led Oak Hill (7-13) with 16 points. Jacob Perdue added 12 and Darian McDowell 11.
The Spartans (7-11) are off until sectional play the week of March 2. The Red Devils will visit Liberty on Monday.
Oak Hill (7-13)
Jacob Perdue 12, Jason Manns 4, Hunter Rinehart 16, Omar Lewis 3, Cade Maynor 5, Darian McDowell 11.
Greenbrier East
Quentin Wilson 7, Trey Poindexter 6, Tucker Via 2, Clay Jackson 6, Peyton Pack 5, Adam Seams 7, Bailee Coles 20, Monquelle Davis 4, Davey Vance 5, Sam Aultz 2.
OH 10 20 7 14 — 51
GE 20 14 15 15 — 64
Three-point goals: OH: 10 (Perdue 3, Manns, Rinehart 5, McDowell); GE: 8 (Poindexter 2, Jackson 2, Seams, Coles 2, Vance). Fouled out: none.
Greenbrier West 89, Richwood 46
charmco — Kaiden Pack scored a game-high 30 points and had 10 steals to lead Class A No. 7 Greenbrier West past Richwood, 89-46, Friday.
Chase Hagy added 17, while Chase Boggs scored 11 and Lawson Vaughan had 10 for the Cavaliers who close out the regular season at Meadow Bridge Wednesday.
Wade Ritchie led the Lumberjacks with 16 points and Aiden Miller scored eight.
Richwood (6-15)
Aiden Miller 8, Brayden Spencer 6, Camden Lawrence 7, Dale Boone 6, Josh Landreth 3, Wade Ritchie 16. Totals: 17 8-16 46.
Greenbrier West (17-4)
Chase Boggs 11, Gaige McClung 3, Kaiden Pack 30, Chase McClung 8, Jared Donaldson 2, Gabe Medlin 6, Chase Hagy 17, Lawson Vaughan 10, Michael Kanode 2. Totals: 37 9-13 89.
R: 14 13 7 12 — 46
GW: 27 23 16 23 — 89
3-point goals: V: Players; GW: 8 (Boggs 3, G. McClung, Pack 3, Hagy). Fouled out: None.
Late Thursday
Meadow Bridge 61, Montcalm 32
montcalm — Hunter Claypool’s 21 points led Meadow Bridge to a 61-32 win over Montcalm.
Caden Connor finished with 17 and Michael Bragg added 14 for the Wildcats.
Leon Lambert paced Montcalm with nine points.
Meadow Bridge will host Pocahontas County on Monday.
Meadow Bridge
Hunter Claypool 21, Michael Bragg 14, Caden Connor 17, Rian Cooper 6, Evan McCoin 3
Montcalm
Zach Gibson 7, Luke Nunn 6, Hunter Hart 2, Noah White 2, Leon Lambert 9, Kobe Neal 2, Tyler Pigg 2, Grayson Thompson 2
MB: 12 18 18 13 — 61
M: 5 7 6 14 — 32
Three-point goals — MB: 2 (Claypool, Cooper); M: 2 (Gibson, Nunn ). Fouled Out — None
Independence 68, Van 50
van — Michael McKinney poured in a game-high 32 points to lead Independence past Van, 68-50 Tuesday on the road.
Jarred Cannady added 16 points and Zach Bolen scored eight for the Patriots.
Jacob Jarrell led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Austin Javins scored 16 and David Stewart had 10.
Independence
Michael McKinney 32, Jarred Cannady 16, Zach Bolen 8, Atticus Goodson 2, Cyrus Goodson 4, Logan Phalin 1, Carter Adkins 3, Connor Cantley 2. Totals: 68.
Van
Booth 3, Jacob Jarrell 17, Austin Javins 16, David Stewart 10, McMicken 4. Totals: 50.
I: 17 11 19 21 — 68
V: 13 18 11 8 — 50
3-point goals: I: 9 (McKinney 4, Cannady 4, Adkins); V: 3 (Booth, Jarrell 2). Fouled out: Javins (V).
Nicholas County 68, Midland Trail 59
summersville — Rylee Nicholas scored 21 points for Nicholas County Thursday to lead the Grizzlies past Midland Trail, 68-59.
D.J. Coomes and Ryan Keener added 13 points apiece for Nicholas County and Colby Pishner scored nine.
Indy Eades led all scorers for Trail with 23 points, while Ayden Simms and Peyton Sheaves tossed in nine points apiece.
Midland Trail (8-13) travels to Clay County Tuesday. Next up for Nicholas County (4-18) is sectional play at a time to still be determined.
Midland Trail (8-13)
Indy Eades 23, Aiden Lesher 4, John Paul Morrison 2, Ayden Simms 9, Peyton Sheaves 9, Aden Isaacs 3, Liam Gill 5. Totals: 24 6-13 59.
Nicholas County (4-18)
Colby Pishner 9, Rylee Nicholas 21, Travis Smith 1, D.J. Coomes 13, Ryan Keener 13, Cooper Donahue 6, Colten Keener 5. Totals: 20 25-45 68.
MT: 13 15 20 11 — 59
NC: 18 21 14 15 — 68
3-point goals: MT: 5 (Eades 2, Simms 2, Isaacs); NC: 3 (Nicholas 2, Coomes). Fouled out: Morrison (MT).