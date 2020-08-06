High school league playoffs start Friday

Five months ago, baseball players didn't think they would even have a season.
Not only did they end up getting that chance this summer, but now they get to play for a championship.
The high school summer league playoffs get started Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium. All 11 teams that played in the league will be seeded in a single-elimination tournament and play for a trophy that at one time seemed unlikely thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The high school league was a pleasant surprise," league creator Tim Epling said. "All the coaches were very easy to work with. Kudos to all the high school coaches that supported the league."
Games will start at 3 p.m. with No. 11 Wyoming East taking on No. 6 Woodrow Wilson. At 5:30 p.m., No. 10 Princeton will face No. 6 Liberty. No. 9 Greenbrier West and No. 8 James Monroe will close the day at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, No. 5 Shady Spring will meet No. 4 Greenbrier East at 10 a.m. to finish the first round.
At 12:30 p.m., No. 1 seed Summersville will play the lowest remaining seed. No. 2 Oak Hill will take on the second-lowest remaining seed at 3 p.m. No. 3 Independence gets the highest remaining seed at 5:30 p.m.
The two middle remaining seeds will play at 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the lowest remaining seed facing the highest remaining seed at 12:30 p.m.
The championship game will start at 4 p.m.
While Epling is happy area baseball players got to have a season, he feels the experience will carry them beyond this summer.
"I can see this being a huge benefit for players to be exposed to more college programs," he said. "Hopefully we can make a difference helping these players reach their dreams."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber