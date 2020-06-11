High school baseball league to start at Epling Stadium

It's been over a year since high school baseball was last played. That will change at the end of the month.
A group of 12 teams comprised of players from high schools across southern West Virginia will begin play in a new league starting Saturday, June 27. All games will be played at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Gov. Jim Justice allowed low contact prep and youth sports to begin practicing on June 8. Teams in the league took advantage and have been practicing at the stadium, getting their first organized work since the coronavirus pandemic shut school and sports down in March.
"There's really no specialty (name) for it. It's a matter of getting these kids out here and getting them to play where they didn't have a season this spring," league director Tim Epling said. "Our facility is open, so we made some calls. It seems like the coaches and everybody are really excited about being a part of this."
Because of the phase-in process implemented by the Secondary School Activities Commission, which prohibits any and all sport-specific activity in Phases I and II from June 8 until July 3, high school coaches are not permitted to be involved in the league. Likewise, school names, equipment and uniforms can also not be used.
Coaches will also not be allowed to participate in the league during Phase III, which will coincide with each county's three-week practice period. While the SSAC does allow for sport-specific activity during those three weeks, interschool activity will not be not allowed.
That's fine by the coaches, who are just thankful for their players to have the opportunity to salvage at least part of the summer.
"We hate it because we lost our seniors and they didn't get to play," said Chris Walls, who had his first season as head coach at Woodrow Wilson wiped out. "The young kids, the kids that are going to be sophomores this year would have been freshmen and would have got varsity time, they're going to grow from what we're doing here. It's a great thing. The season that they lost, they can pick up right here. Gary Muovich runs the offseason stuff. He'll whip them into shape and they will make up for the time they lost."
"It's different, but I'm kind of used to that part in the summer," said Independence's Scott Cuthbert, who added that Mark Ward will serve as the summer coach. "I try to stay hands-off in the summer, anyway. They just spent three months with me normally and then to go right into the summer, so I try to let these other guys do it and I just kind of watch them play, anyway."
Like Walls at Woodrow, Jordan Meadows was looking forward to his first season at Shady Spring. He said he and other coaches were contacted by Ryan Bayle with the West Virginia Miners to gauge interest in the league. He anticipates a few seniors from Shady playing in the league.
"I think it's awesome," he said. "It gives these guys a chance to come back out and (regain) something that they lost. I know if I was a senior I would be hating it right now, but I would be itching to get out there for sure."
Keith Rose will be coaching the Princeton players, and is looking forward to it after his recent retirement. He has known Epling since 2012, when his son Seth played for the Class AAA state champion Tigers.
"I just retired in April, so this is what I've been wanting to do," Rose said. "I used to coach college baseball. Getting back into this — this is my favorite thing to do, so this is a great retirement."
Epling said teams are setting their own practice schedules at the stadium, which was completely freed up when the Prospect League officially canceled its season on May 29. Each practice is two hours long.
"These kids didn't get a chance to practice in the spring, so we gave them, like, two to three weeks to start getting all the dry rot out of them," Epling said. "And then be able to give them time to get their arms in semishape and then be able to start on the 27th."
Walls said any player who is not conditioned has to own up to it.
"That's their fault," Walls said. "They've had plenty of time. They could have been running, they could have been doing their exercising and conditioning. The ones that didn't, that's their fault, and it'll show."
Players from Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, Independence, Liberty, Oak Hill, Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Nicholas County, PikeView and Princeton will play. The league will stretch into August, culminating with a tournament to crown a champion. If games are tied after seven innings, teams will play an extra inning with a runner on second and given a chance to score. If the score remains tied, the game will end.
Epling said he would even like to see the league extend into the fall.
"We want the seniors to be able to play as far (into the season) as they can, and then when that stops, these eighth-graders that were in the middle school (league), now they can actually sign up and be able to get right into the mix with all the other high schools," Epling said.
