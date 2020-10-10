OAK HILL — Dave Moneypenny relates Oak Hill’s time off as studying for a test.
After setbacks on the color map led to Oak Hill playing its first game five weeks into the season, the Red Devils have had plenty of time to study, and the results look good.
Oak Hill overcame an early 10-0 deficit at home Friday night, storming back and holding on for a 42-35 win over Class AAA foe Greenbrier East.
”I don’t know that the time off was a good thing, but we tried to make it as positive as we can,” the first-year Oak Hill head coach said. “No one has given up and we want to get better. It’s hard to grade a test if you don’t take it. That’s what these Friday nights are — they’re tests. We grade them and figure out what we need to work on to get better for the following Friday. I think we did pretty well on this test.”
Early, though, it looked like the Red Devils were bound to hit the books again.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Spartans immediately marched down the field behind quarterback Monquelle Davis. Runs of four and 15 yards from the signal caller, combined with a 40-yard pass to Colby Piner, set up a 14-yard rushing score by the latter.
A quick series from Oak Hill came up fruitless and the Spartans added three more on their next drive courtesy of a 21-yard Noah Dotson field goal.
After that, it was big play after big play for the host Red Devils.
A 50-yard touchdown pass from Logan Lawhorn to Braxton Hall got them on the board, and a 41-yard rushing score from Te-amo Shelton secured the lead for Oak Hill.
But Piner was a puzzle the Red Devils couldn’t solve.
He returned the following kick for a 90-yard touchdown, capping the first-quarter scoring and giving the Spartans the lead again.
Afterward, the scoring output slowed, in part because of the loss of Davis for the Spartans, who left the game because of a lower leg injury in the first half.
”We sputtered there after he went out,” Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee said. “When you’re trying to get used to a new guy coming into the game, that happens. We just got to get used to guys coming in when another gets hurt, but Oak Hill played a great football game. Give them credit, too.”
It didn’t take long for Oak hill to reestablish the lead as Omar Lewis scored from 22 yards out, but Dotson’s second 21-yard field goal of the half cut the deficit to 21-20 heading into the intermission.
The game was deadlocked at the end of the third with both teams trading scores in the quarter, but big plays and mistakes turned the tide both ways.
On a third-and-31 situation in the fourth quarter, the Spartans hit Piner, who picked up 25 yards to make it a manageable fourth down. That set up the next play, where he raced down the right sideline for a 39-yard score to break the tie.
”Penalties and fumbles are always in play to set you back,” Lee said. “We called a play like that to get some of the yardage back and it worked out well. We always want to get half of the play back and that’s basically what we were trying to do there. It worked out to where we got a lot more.”
But as they had all night, the Red Devils matched with a gut shot of their own.
On the next play from scrimmage, Shelton found daylight and the 81 yards that came with it, tying the game at 35.
”We don’t have too bad of an offense,” Moneypenny said. “I feel from what I’ve seen in the last two weeks, we have the ability to move the football. I don’t get too edgy about things when that’s happening. I understand that we get the ball back. We have the ability to do the same thing. That’s the kind of confidence we have. Don’t overreact, is what I say. Don’t get too excited or get too low. Just keep coaching. They’re going to make plays, we’re going to make plays, we just want to make the last big one.”
East’s attempt to answer on its next drive failed when penalties and bad snaps put it behind the sticks, forcing a punt. With 1:47 left, Shelton delivered the final blow with a 2-yard score.
East was able to move the ball to the Oak Hill six-yard line with under 30 seconds to play, but a run stuff on second down forced it to use its last timeout. Back-to-back passing attempts to Piner on third and fourth down gave him little opportunity to make a play inbounds and the Red Devils held for the victory.
”We just had some schematic talk there at the timeout,” Moneypenny said. “Make sure we’re covering their eligible receivers, make sure we have our gap fits and we’re securing the edge. We were making sure we were sound. But let me tell you, that’s a great football team with good players and they’re very well coached. We’re lucky to get out of this thing, but hats off to those guys.
“We have some great kids, though. They like to compete and they come out to play and they’re fun to coach. They don’t quit, they’re thirsty and they really want to learn this game and I think you saw tonight that they like to compete as well.”
GE: 17 3 8 7 — 35
OH: 14 7 7 14 — 42
Scoring plays
First quarter
GE: Piner 14 rush (Dotson PAT) 10:54
GE: Dotson 21-yd FG, 7:40
OH: Hall 50-yard pass from Lawhorn (Vargo-Thomas PAT)
OH: Shelton 41 rush (PAT Vargo-Thomas)
GE: Piner 90-yard kickoff return (Dotson PAT), 3:13
Second quarter
OH: Lewis 22 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT), 6:53
GE: Dotson 21-yard field goal, 3:12
Third quarter
GE: Wilson 15 rush (Baker rush), 5:42
OH: Shelton 10 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT), :06
Fourth quarter
GE: Piner 39 rush (Dotson PAT), 8:33
OH: Shelton 81 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT) 8:19
OH: Shelton 2 rush (Vargo-Thomas PAT), 1:47
Individual statistics
Rushing — GE: Davis 8-32, Piner 18-153, Wilson 8-67, Baker 4-21, McNeeley 3-(minus-9); OH: Shelton 17-200, Farrow 7-64, Lewis 9-136, Sedlock 6-13, Hall 3-19, Lawhorn 5-29, Selvey 1-(minus-3).
Passing — GE: Davis 1-5-40-0-0, Baker 1-3-8, McNeeley 2-6-34; OH: Lawhorn 1-6-50-0-1
Receiving — GE: Piner 3-73, Bragg 1-9; OH: Hall 1-50.