The Basketball Tournament is back in West Virginia — albeit a few hours north of its former home in Charleston — and that means the Herd That boys are back on the hardwood.
The team of mostly Marshall basketball alumni with a few mercenaries with other backgrounds sprinkled in opened its fourth TBT late Tuesday evening at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling with a sometimes impressive, sometimes sloppy but ultimately comfortable 86-71 win against Zoo Crew, a team of mostly Pitt alumni.
One of those mercenaries, former University of Houston point guard Rob Gray, led all scorers with 27 points. Jon Elmore and Derek Cooke (a Wyoming alum) each finished with 13 points, while JaCorey Williams (Arkansas and Middle Tennessee) chipped in 11 points in the win.
Gray is a fun addition to this squad, especially when you think about it like this — Jon Elmore is the Conference USA all-time leading scorer, Taevion Kinsey (a newcomer to Herd That this season who scored four points in limited minutes Tuesday) is Marshall’s all-time leading scorer and when he finished his career for Kelvin Sampson at Houston, Gray was the American Athletic Conference’s all-time leading scorer (a record that has since been passed). All three are on the Herd That roster. Not bad, right? Ot Elmore isn’t playing this season but he appears to have done a good job as the squad’s general manager.
Next up, Herd That moves on to take on Best Virginia in the “Battle of West Virginia” for the second consecutive season. The BV guys, the top seed in the West Virginia TBT region, received a scare on Tuesday, but slipped past DuBois Dream 70-68 on an Erik Stevenson 3-point game-winner.
So with no Capital Classic return expected anytime soon and the Friends of Coal Bowl long dead and not coming back (and apologies to the Mountain State Derby in men’s soccer, which is a ton of fun and played at a very high level), Herd That vs. Best Virginia is probably our best bet for a clash between the state’s two “big” schools. Last season, BV got the best of the guys in green with an easy 89-79 win on their run to the TBT quarterfinals.
Herd That gets a shot at revenge in what is sure to be hostile territory. Both Best Virginia and Herd That are considered co-hosts of the TBT regional, but let’s keep it real – any WVU/Marshall game played outside of Cabell County is going to have an overwhelming majority of blue and gold in the stands. Playing TBT in Charleston, you’d see a decent MU representation in the stands, but Wheeling might as well be Morgantown this week. Expect a rowdy crowd on Thursday.
“They kind of partied on us, handled us, last year,” Elmore said of Best Virginia. “They’re a good team. They’ve got vets and they’ve got new guys to kind of revamp the roster. It’s going to be a loud environment, but revenge is on our mind. We’ll see what happens.”
The Marshall football contingent made its appearance at Sun Belt Conference media days on Wednesday, and while their time at the podium came too late to include in this column there was one thing the MU crew did that jumped out to me.
How these things work is a school takes the head coach and a few prominent players to smile for the cameras and tell everyone how excited they are to get the season started. What struck me about Marshall at SBC Media Days is they took quarterback Cam Fancher — not something you usually do if a player is in a position battle.
So, reading between the lines it seems likely that Charles Huff has made his choice at quarterback, and it’s really not a surprise.
Fancher is the only quarterback on the roster with any real experience and even if he was often not great last season, he’s the best bet for MU going into 2023. Cole Pennington could and probably should get a chance to prove himself in real games this fall, but Fancher is the way to go at starter for Week 1.
