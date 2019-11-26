Maybe Jay Hopson and Tim Billings can once again help coach Marshall to a championship.
Indirectly, of course. Both will be 1,000 miles away from Huntington while Marshall faces a do-or-die situation against FIU on Saturday. If the Thundering Herd is to win Conference USA’s East Division, it will require a victory over the Panthers on Senior Day.
Even with a win, the Herd will need help. That’s where Hopson and Billings come in.
Hopson is the head coach at Southern Miss and Billings is his defensive coordinator. The Eagles will close their season at Florida Atlantic, which currently sits atop the East standings. A win by FAU would sew up the title and a spot in next week’s C-USA championship game for the Owls.
Hopson and Billings are both former Marshall assistants under Beckley native Bob Pruett. Hopson was in Huntington for the 1996 Division I-AA national championship and stayed on the next four seasons, all of which ended with Mid-American Conference championships.
Billings was with the Herd from 1990-99 and was the defensive coordinator in his final season. Marshall went 13-0 that year and finished ranked 10th in the nation.
Of course, Marshall (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) must do its part on Saturday. The Herd is coming off a stinging 24-13 loss at Charlotte that made the 49ers bowl eligible for the first time ever and took Marshall out of control of its C-USA destiny.
All is not lost. Wins by the Herd and Southern Miss would leave Marshall tied with FAU, and the Herd owns the tiebreaker by virtue of its 36-31 win at FAU on Oct. 18.
Marshall and FIU (6-5, 3-4) will kick off at noon (Stadium), while FAU and Southern Miss will get started at 3:30 p.m. So if Marshall wins, there will definitely be a lot of scoreboard watching in Huntington.
It is also still conceivable that Marshall could host the conference title game. If the Herd wins the East and Louisiana Tech wins the West Division, that would set up a rematch at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Dec. 7. Marshall beat Louisiana Tech 31-10 at home on Nov. 15.
Tech, Southern Miss and UAB are all tied for the West lead. A release sent out by the conference on Sunday stated, “If Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB each win their final regular season game and finish 6-2, the tie would not be broken through the first seven tiebreakers and it would go down to tiebreaker No. 8: ‘If still tied, the representative will be the team that has not participated in the championship game most recently.’ Southern Miss (2015) would win that tiebreaker ahead of Louisiana Tech (2016) and UAB (2018).”
As for hosting the title game: “Head-to-head competition is the first tiebreaker if divisional champions have the same conference record. If they did not play, the CFP ranking is the next tiebreaker. If neither team is in the top 25 of the CFP Rankings and wins on the final weekend, average computer ranking (Anderson and Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix, Massey, Sagarin and Wolfe) would be used to determine host.”
FIU is coming off a bragging-rights 30-24 win over intracity rival Miami. It was the Panthers’ first-ever win over a team from the ACC and second over a Power 5 team.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber