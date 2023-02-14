The top spot in the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament and a regular season league championship is probably out of reach for Marshall, but the Thundering Herd still has plenty to play for during the final two weeks of the schedule.
Marshall enters play this weekend at 10-4 in the SBC – that has the Herd level with Louisiana and one spot behind league-leading Southern Miss at 12-2. The Golden Eagles don’t appear likely to fall off their perch over the final four games and Louisiana owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over MU, so the Herd will need to keep winning and hope the Ragin’ Cajuns slip up somewhere along the way down the stretch to secure the No. 2 seed.
Obviously putting a regular season title banner up in the Henderson Center and being the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament would be nice for Marshall, but don’t forget the top four teams in the SBC all get two byes in the league tournament. That means the Herd still has some work to do in order to lock down one of those spots, and it probably won’t be easy.
Marshall has four games remaining on the schedule with two at home this weekend and two on the road. First up is a visit from Georgia Southern, a team that beat the Thundering Herd in its January trip to Statesboro. Marshall then hosts a Troy team that is lurking just outside the SBC’s top four hoping to snipe on of those coveted spots in the standings.
The Herd then closes the regular season with a two-game swing through Virginia with a Feb. 22 game at James Madison – one of the few teams to get the best of Marshall in Huntington this season – followed by a trip to fellow SBC newcomer Old Dominion on Feb. 24.
Louisiana doesn’t have the easiest path over the next two weeks either, but do have the bonus of getting three of its final four games at home in Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns are home against a sneaky good Louisiana-Monroe team on Thursday followed by a visit to JMU then home games against cellar dweller Arkansas State and mid-table South Alabama. Southern Miss closes the season at South Alabama, home for Georgia Southern then back on the road at Old Dominion and Texas State.
If Marshall can win out or even take three of the final four games it should cement the Thundering Herd into the top four. Lose a few down the stretch, however, and all bets are off as it relates to the double-bye.
l l l
Tip of the cap to Nazeeh Johnson for becoming the newest member of Marshall’s Super Bowl champions club.
Johnson, a Martinsburg native who played his high school ball in Virginia, appeared on special teams for the Kansas City Chiefs in their win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. He was credited with one tackle in the game.
After arriving at Marshall as a walk-on, Johnson went on to become a standout for the Thundering Herd and was one of MU’s top players during his time in Huntington. The Chiefs scooped him up in the seventh round of last spring’s NFL Draft and after spending the first half of the season on the practice squad Johnson got his shot on special teams.
With the win, Johnson joins the list of former Marshall players to win a Super Bowl along with ex-Herd standouts like Vinny Curry, Ahmad Bradshaw, Byron Leftwich, Beckley native and Woodrow Wilson High Hall of Famer Doug Legursky and Troy Brown among others.
l l l
College baseball season gets rolling this weekend with Marshall breaking in a new head coach in Greg Beals. The Thundering Herd opens its slate Friday in Hoover, Alabama with a three-game series against St. Louis University.
Marshall softball, however, opened its season last weekend about as well as you can open a season.
MU played four games in Florida and came out with a 3-1 record. The Herd walloped Portland State 8-1 in the opener before dropping a close one 8-7 against Butler. MU closed the weekend with a 5-4 win against Colgate and revenge against Butler in a 7-3 victory.
It’s going to take some time for Beals and baseball to get their feet under them, but between the buzz surrounding construction of a new baseball facility and a very, very good softball team the stickball seasons in Huntington are shaping up to be pretty darn fun.
