Herd defense looks to bounce back

Marshall’s defense was very good in the Thundering Herd’s first two games of the season, but the third game — last week’s 42-38 loss to visiting East Carolina — was by far its worst performance of the season.
ECU rolled up 571 yards of offense with 176 coming on the ground and another 395 through the air. The Pirates were not exactly known for their offensive prowess prior to that game, and this week the degree of difficulty gets turned up significantly with a trip to take on Appalachian State on Thursday (ESPN, 7:30 p.m.).
The Mountaineers (2-1) have been very efficient on offense, and Marshall head coach Charles Huff said that all starts with first-year starting quarterback Chase Brice.
“I see him as a manager of the offense who can make the big throw,” Huff said during his Tuesday press conference. “What does ‘manager of the offense’ mean? It’s not a disrespectful term, it’s a term that means he’s able to take what the defense gives him, he knows the offensive system, he knows when to check out of plays, he knows when to check into plays. He knows when, in RPOs, when to throw it or hand it off. Those types of things — he can manage their system.”
Having a group of talented wide receivers doesn’t hurt either. App State receivers Corey Stutton and Malik Williams were standouts in last week’s win against Elon, with Sutton hauling in seven passes for 128 yards while Williams had four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Hennigan is also a threat at receiver for the Mountaineers with 10 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown through three games this season.
“They’ve got some guys that can roll on the edge,” Huff said.
“I just think they work together. All three of those guys really complement each other and it forces defenses to not be able to double or focus on one. When you do that, you usually get an opportunity to get one of those three guys on a lesser defender or in an open area.”
When it comes to App State’s rushing attack, Huff said they have a system they know and have been using in Boone for a long time. That means, like when facing Navy and the Midshipmen’s triple-option offense, there is buy-in from the players. When going against that, slowing it down doesn’t mean you have stopped it and you’re going to have to be on top of your game for four quarters to keep up.
App State running back Camerun Peoples has led the ground attack for the Mountaineers this season with 275 yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns, while Nate Noel has 48 carries for 250 yards with no touchdowns scored.
“They’ve got a run game system that they stick to and they believe in, sort of like Navy,” Huff said. “No, it’s not the triple-option but they run outside zone, they run the stretch play, they come back and run the stretch cut play. They believe in that system, and when you have an offense that believes in a system you’ve always got to play the next play because just because you stop that exact play once doesn’t mean three plays later you’re going to stop it. They’ve repped it a bunch of times, they believe in it, the believe in the efficiency of it. Their linemen do a really good job — they’re quick and they reach guys quickly.”
Thursday’s game will be the 24th all-time meeting between Marshall and Appalachian State and the first in Boone since 1996. The Mountaineers lead the series 14-9, with MU winning the most recent game 17-7 last season in Huntington.
The two programs were longtime rivals in the Southern Conference, with Marshall and Appalachian State playing every season from 1977 through 1996. They played twice in 1987 — a 17-10 Mountaineers’ win in Boone during the regular season, then a 24-10 Marshall win back in Boone in the I-AA playoffs.
There is also a Charleston connection between Marshall and Appalachian State football. Mountaineers’ head coach Shawn Clark is a Charleston native who graduated from George Washington before starting a playing career at App State in 1994. Like Clark, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is also a Charleston native and George Washington graduate.