HUNTINGTON — Marshall was not at its best for Saturday’s home opener against visiting North Carolina Central, but fortunately for the Thundering Herd it didn’t need to be.
After a sloppy first quarter Marshall picked up the pace in the second quarter and never looked back in a 44-10 win against the Eagles to give first-year MU head coach Charles Huff his first victory at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“One of the sloppiest first halves of football I’ve ever been a part of,” Huff said. "That’s on me, so I want to apologize to the fans, to the students. I challenged you guys — you guys did you part, you showed up. I did not do my part. We will be better. Yes, we won the game but when you’re trying to close the gap it’s not about who you play, it’s about how you play. I did think we bounced back a little bit as the game got going into the second half. Did some positive things. Got a chance to play a lot of guys and the defense really bowed their neck on a couple opportunities and came up with some stops.”
Marshall (2-0) scored its only points of the first quarter when quarterback Grant Wells capped a nine-play, 48-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run midway through the opening period. The Thundering Herd elected to go for a 2-point conversion following Wells’ touchdown but was called for a false start initially but still opted for a conversion attempt that would fail, leaving MU with a 6-0 lead.
The Thundering Herd defense, which was very good in last week’s 49-7 win at Navy, was solid again against North Carolina Central (0-2). The Eagles were mistake prone Saturday, but MU’s defenders made life difficult for NCCU all evening.
The Eagles were forced to punt on their first five possessions of the game. Marshall led 20-0 by the time former Bluefield High Kennedy Award winner Mookie Collier — who began his collegiate career at Marshall — got in the end zone on a four-yard pass from NCCU quarterback Davius Richard with 3:23 to play in the first half.
Marshall, however, was not done with its second-quarter scoring spree. Talik Keaton caught his second touchdown pass of the game — a 46-yard bomb from Wells — with 3:23 to play in the second quarter before kicker Andrew Sanders connected on a 27-yard field goal with less than a minute to play before halftime to set the score at 30-7 at the break.
The Thundering Herd defense was back to locking down the Eagles in the second half, but the Marshall offense did seem to sputter some coming out of the locker room. That changed when running back Knowledge McDaniel capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive with a short touchdown run to put Marshall ahead 37-7.
Following McDaniel’s touchdown — his first of the season — Marshall began bringing in backups and younger players to finish the game. True freshman Ethan Payne — the 2019 Kennedy Award winner from Poca High — got in the end zone with 7:28 to play to put Marshall ahead 44-7.
Huff was certainly more happy with his defense on Saturday than what he saw from his offense, and said the Herd’s early problems against NCCU started earlier in the week at practice.
“We’ve got to be a lot better,” Huff said. “Our discipline is way off, but it goes back to our preparation. We practiced exactly how we played this week. We practiced like we were playing an opponent that was quote, unquote below us level-wise as far as what division they were in. That’s how we practiced, and hopefully we learn from it. I’ve got to do a better job. I saw it all week, talked about it all week, but obviously I didn’t get it changed. We’ll be better.”
NCCU did manage to score late when the Eagles hit a field goal with less than a minute to play to set the final score at 44-10.
Wells finished 32 of 46 passing for 329 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while backup Luke Zban — a former standout at Huntington High — completed 6 of 8 pass attempts for 84 yards with one interception.
McDaniel finished as Marshall’s leading rusher with 67 yards on seven carries.
The Herd held NCCU to just 197 yards of total offense — 101 through the air and 96 on the ground.
Next up for Marshall is a visit from a familiar foe when East Carolina visits Huntington next week. The Herd and Pirates are scheduled to kick off next Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium.