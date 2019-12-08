Marshall took care of South Florida in last year's Gasparilla Bowl. In a few weeks, the Thundering Herd will return to Tampa to take a crack at Central Florida.
The Gasparilla Bowl announced Sunday that it has welcomed back the Herd to take on its former rival from the Mid-American Conference. The game will be played Monday, Dec. 23, at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff will be 2:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.
Marshall beat USF 38-20 last December.
Marshall athletics director Mike Hamrick tweeted about the Herd's selection.
"We're excited the @GasparillaBowl has invited Marshall football back to Tampa to face UCF on Monday, Dec. 23! It's a great location, date and opponent. Receiving an invite to return is a tribute to our fans and program and the reputation we have. Go Herd! #HerdFamily #RiseAsOne"
Marshall (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) and UCF have not played since 2012, the Golden Knights' last season in C-USA before leaving for the American Athletic Conference. UCF had been in the MAC with the Herd before both went to C-USA in 2005.
UCF wound up dominating the series. After winning their first three meetings, Marshall never beat the Knights in eight tries in C-USA.
The Knights (9-3, 6-2 AAC) became the Cinderella of NCAA football in 2017, going 13-0 and defeating Auburn of the SEC in the Peach Bowl. They again ran the table in the regular season last year and earned a second straight New Year's Six bowl bid, but lost 40-32 to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
A 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 21 snapped UCF's regular-season winning streak at 25 games.
There is a local connection at UCF. Defensive lineman Noah Hancock is a 2015 Woodrow Wilson graduate and is the brother of Chase Hancock, another Woodrow grad who finished his Marshall career last season.
This will actually be Marshall's fourth bowl trip to Tampa. The game was called the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl in 2011 when the Herd beat FIU 20-10, then Marshall defeated UConn 16-10 in 2015 when the game was renamed the St. Petersburg Bowl.
Marshall is 12-2 all-time in NCAA-sanctioned bowl games and 6-0 with Doc Holliday as head coach.