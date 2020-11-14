Liberty spent the entire first half showing what its defense can do.
The second half belonged to Trey Chapman.
The Herbert Hoover linebacker came up with two sacks and two fumble recoveries, and the Huskies took the lead with 2:01 to play for a 34-33 comeback win over No. 4 Liberty in a Class AA first round playoff game Friday night at Woodrow Wilson.
Hoover won the game despite committing six turnovers. Liberty took the ball away on four straight Hoover drives in the first half and at one point led 27-10.
The 13th-seeded Huskies were eventually able to get to within 33-27 and had the ball for a big sequence of events in the fourth quarter.
Hoover (6-2) got the ball at its 20-yard line with 8:26 to play. Quarterback Nick Grayam moved the Huskies to Liberty's 37-yard line, but was sacked and stripped by Peyton Pettry on second-and-11 to give the Raiders possession at their 46.
Quarterback Issac Atkins got loose for a 24-yard gain to the Herbert Hoover 30-yard line, but the defense was able to stand him up long enough to tear the ball away. Chapman recovered to put Hoover's offense back on the field with 5:08 to go.
The Huskies took advantage this time. A 25-yard run by Grayam and a 21-yard gain by Hunter Bartley moved the ball to the Liberty 11-yard line. Shawn Pennington dropped Bartley for a three-yard loss, but on third-and-9 from the 10, Grayam hit Devin Hatfield for the game-tying touchdown.
Levi Paxton squeezed the extra point just inside the right goalpost to put the Huskies ahead by one with just over two minutes to play.
Liberty got the ball at its 26 with 1:56 on the clock, but Joseph Hanson pulled down an interception at Hoover's 48 with 52 seconds left. The Huskies took a pair of knees and advanced to the quarterfinals.
“What’s crazy is we had five turnovers against the No. 1 team in the state (Sissonville) and we were seven points from winning that game. We’re nine points from being undefeated. We’re a good football team," Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields said.
“The thing I keep saying is they respond and they’re resilient. They’ve been through a lot off the field, so when things happen on the field, they’re just [saying], ‘Next play, next play.’ They respond. I’m so happy for my guys. We did everything we could to give it away to them. We told them we’re the better football team, and the better football team’s going to win in the second half.’’
The first half looked entirely different from the second.
Liberty (6-1) fell behind 7-0 and had to punt on their first series. But the defense, as it has all year, helped the Raiders establish control.
Grayam was nearly sacked in the end zone but was able to get the ball away before going down. It went right to senior Trey Tabor for the interception to set Liberty up at Hoover's 13. Ryan Simms scored from four yards and the game was tied.
Liberty then came up with consecutive pick-sixes to stretch its lead to 19-7. Simms returned an interception 42 yards just two plays after his touchdown run, and Logan Dodrill's 100-yard return came with the Huskies trying to convert for a first down on fourth-and-1.
The Raiders had 14 interceptions in six regular season games.
"We've developed a knack for picking the ball the last couple of years. It's not uncommon for us to do that," Liberty coach Mark Workman said. "They were throwing some different things at us (in the second half). Hats off to them. They played a heck of a second half. They played spoilers, man."
After Hoover broke its turnover string with Paxton's 36-yard field goal, Atkins sneaked on a fourth-and-1 and kept going for a 39-yard touchdown. Atkins then hit Dodrill for the two-point conversion and Liberty led 27-10 with 3:07 left in the first half.
Hoover cut it to 27-17 when Grayam and Hatfield connected for a 35-yard TD less than a minute later.
Things began to turn immediately in the second half when Liberty fumbled on the opening drive and Chapman recovered at the Raiders 16. Liberty was able to hold Hoover to a 29-yard field goal from Paxton and later went ahead 33-20 on Atkins' 3-yard run. The Raiders kicked the extra point but were called for a false start, and the rekick went wide left.
That eventually played out in the Huskies' favor with Paxton's game-winning PAT.
The Raiders turned the ball over three times — all in the second half.
"We fumbled right there early (in the second half). We had a hole, we blocked it good, the fullback came up and made a good block on the linebacker," Workman said. "Our running back just ran with his head down, ran into the back of him and fumbled the ball. They got three points out of that. Then in the fourth quarter we're driving, Isaac makes a heck of a run and they held him up and the kid strips it. We get a touchdown there, that kind of seals the deal with about four minutes to go in the ballgame."
“We came in (at halftime) and told them, 'Hey, this is what we’ve got to clean up, this is what we’ve got to do, and just move on to the next play,’" Fields said. "We were very fortunate to be down only 10 the way we played.’’
Grayam was 14-of-22 for 265 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Hatfield had seven catches for 135 yards and Jacob Burns six for 119. Bartley ran 17 times for 92 yards.
Atkins had 94 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Raiders, but was just 3-of-7 for 16 yards through the air.
Liberty was looking for its first playoff win in 10 tries. It was just the second time the Raiders were the host team as a top-eight seed.
Hoover will play the winner of Saturday's game between No. 5 Oak Glen and No. 12 Point Pleasant in the second round.
HH: 7 10 3 14 — 34
L: 19 8 6 0 — 33
First quarter
HH: Jacob Burns 64 pass from Nick Grayam (Levi Paxton kick), 9:59.
L: Ryan Simms 4 run (kick blocked), 3:59.
L: Simms 42 interception (Logan Dodrill kick), 2:51.
L: Dodrill 100 interception return (run failed), :30.
Second quarter
HH: Paxton 36 field goal, 7:46.
L: Isaac Atkins 39 run (Dodrill pass from Atkins), 3:07.
HH: Devin Hatfield 35 pass from Grayam (Paxton kick), 2:13.
Third quarter
HH: Paxton 29 field goal, 8:19.
L: Atkins 2 run (kick failed), 2:11.
Fourth quarter
HH: Grayam 5 run (Paxton kick), 10:50.
HH: Hatfield 10 pass from Grayam (Paxton kick), 2:01.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — HH: Hunter Bartley 17-92, Grayam 20-24, Trent Clendenin 1-3, team 2-(-4); L: Atkins 17-94, Simms 14-44, Dodrill 6-28.
Passing — HH: Grayam 14-22-3-265; L: Atkins 3-7-1-16.
Receiving — HH: Hatfield 7-135, Burns 6-119, Brayden Rollyson 1-12; L: Braden Howell 1-6, Shawn Pennington 1-5, Trey Tabor 1-5.