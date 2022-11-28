fairlea – Greenbrier East senior Cadence Stewart has been a lot of things on the floor during her time with the Spartans’ basketball team.
Scorer. Facilitator. Leader.
All the intangibles to be a great mentor for her young sister Kennedy, an up-and-coming freshman with the Spartans, right?
Cadence, with the experience of a savvy veteran leader, knew her younger sister would not acknowledge her role as a mentor.
“She’s a point guard so obviously we don’t play the same position,” Cadence said Monday at he Coalfield Conference Winter Sports Media Day at the State Fairgrounds. “I think she does sort of look up to me just a little bit, but she’ll never admit it to anyone. I hope that she does but I don’t think that she will.”
Turns out the older sister was also well versed in delivering the perfect scouting report.
“No, not at all,” Kennedy said. “We play different positions. I like to dribble more than she does. She likes to shoot it more. Different positions.”
That’s not to say she isn’t proud of her sister, a 1,000-point scorer for the Spartans who has already committed to Alderson-Broaddus.
“Oh, yes, I’m proud of the things she has accomplished,” Kennedy said. “She’s a great player. She told me how it was going to be different once I got to this level. And, it’s a lot different, everyone is bigger than they were in middle school.”
Separated by three years, the girls never had a chance to play organized sports together.
“Three years apart we never did play middle school, but we did play rec ball a little,” Cadence said. “When we needed that extra sub, she would come and play with us a little bit. It’s really our first time playing together but she got a little experience with us in fall ball when we needed an extra sub. We’re getting to know each other (on the floor) but I’ve seen her play a little and we know each other’s tendencies.”
The two are ultra-competitive, Kennedy wanting to prove herself to her older sister.
Coach Jim Justice said the girls get after each other pretty good at practice.
“I always like to win, we’re pretty close head-to-head,” Kennedy said, saying she figured if they played 10 times, she’d win five.
“Sometimes she can push my buttons, but she gets frustrated easily,” Cadence said. “I just have to remember she’s 14. But we’re always at each other. We’re super competitive.”
Cadence will be going to Alderson-Broaddus.
“They have a really good science program and I’m majoring in exercise science so that was a seller,” she said of her choice. “They wanted me there. They could see me playing there. I thought it was a pretty good fit overall.”
“The goal is always to get to the state tournament,” Cadence said. “But I really want our team to get better. I feel like we are going to be a team that starts slow. We’re very young. I think we are going to start two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior. So, we are very young. I want us to get better and win some games that people might not think we will win.”
And part of that youth is little sister, but Cadence, being her sister’s keeper in some regards and a leader of the team, has expectations for Kennedy in the Spartans program.
“I want her to play her game, I want her to do what she knows she is supposed to do,” Cadence said. “I want her to shoot the ball, pass the ball … I expect her to play well.”
And she offered up a tidbit of wisdom.
“When I was a freshman, I had no expectation to score, and she does have a little bit of an expectation to score some,” Cadence said. “She has more pressure because she has to start as a freshman at point guard. I had no pressure, I had Haley McClure and Kay Perkins and all them. There was no pressure to score points, but she is going to have to score for us, too.”
l l l
The Coalfield Conference’s Greg Fernett and Marty Jones unveiled new shirts that will soon be available.
The white shirts with black lettering have the words Coalfield Conference on the front with the conference logo on it.
The back reads “Conference of Champions” with the logo of each team.
The conference is also making special state championship game shirts for Independence and James Monroe, Coalfield Conference members who are playing in the Super Six Championships this weekend in Wheeling.
Class AA Coalfield Champion Independence will be taking on Herbert Hoover in the Class AA state championship game Friday at 7 p.m. on Wheeling Island.
Class A Coalfield Champion James Monroe will be facing Williamstown Saturday at 7 p.m.
A total of 12 teams were represnted at the Coalfield Conference Winter Media Day in the Underwood Building on the fairgrounds.
