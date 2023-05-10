Levi Hellems admittedly did not have good at-bats in his first two plate appearances against Shady Spring ace Cam Manns, who had mainly mowed the Grizzlies down through five-plus innings.
But coach D.J. Martin wouldn’t have wanted anybody else at the plate with the score knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Shady Spring.
“Levi has always been that guy,” Martin said. “I coached him in football, too. He’s always that guy that’s always great under pressure. You can tell that his heart rate doesn’t change, and he has always come through in those situations for us. He’s just that type of kid.”
Hellems’ heart rate didn’t change but the result sure did.
The senior lifted a soft-serve single into left field to score Cole Brown with the go-ahead run and the Grizzlies went on to knock off the Tigers 4-2 Wednesday night.
“The third time (coming up) I was a little nervous,” Hellems said. “My second at-bat I laid a bunt down and he made an error. I was looking for a fastball in, but he gave me a fastball out. I’ll take it. I was nervous but just trying to have fun and hit the ball.”
Hellems got the bat on the ball, took it the other way and the Grizzlies grabbed their first lead of the game.
The Grizzlies borrowed from the book of if-at-first-you-don't-succeed and tried again to tie the game ahead of Hellems’ huge hit.
Alex Pritt and Brown led off the inning with hits, and Ira Mylott wore one on a hit by pitch to load the bases to start the sixth.
Martin went to a little small ball, but the Grizzlies failed on the attempt and that ended in Manns’ 14th strikeout.
Martin went back to the well with Braden Brown. And he came through with a perfectly executed suicide squeeze.
“That was huge, and it was the perfect situation,” Martin said. “We had such speed with Pritt there at third. Braden Brown is great bunting the ball. We’ve worked on that all season. It wasn't a strong point for us last year. And that work paid off right there.”
Cole Brown matched Manns in a mano-a-mano battle of staff aces.
Brown went 5.1 innings and allowed just three hits and two runs, both earned, with five walks and nine strikeouts. He threw 111 pitches, 61 for strikes. He was relieved by Coleton Hellems who worked a spotless 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.
“Cole definitely had his stuff today,” Martin said. “He was able to work out of some jams when we committed some errors early, and later the defense was able to get him out of some situations, too. But Cole really brought it today. He had his stuff working and was able to hold them down.”
To Martin’s point, Shady Spring had a golden opportunity in the second, when Parker Brown and Colten Tate both reached on errors. Brody Seabolt was able to move them up a base with a perfect sacrifice, but Brown came back with two strikeouts to end the uprising.
In the fourth inning the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs. But Brown got and when Cash McCall laid down a bunt on a squeeze attempt, third baseman Lucas Milam was able to glove the ball to catcher Grayson Kesterson to record the out at home.
When it looked like Nicholas might get out of it, No. 9 hitter Tyler Reed delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to give the Tigers the lead.
But Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows lamented the innings that got away.
“We just didn’t execute,” Meadows said, laying out the litany of missed opportunities. “Second inning we had second and third and one out and two strikeouts in a row. Fourth inning, I think it’s the same situation. They battled and Cole pitched well. They earned it. At the end we had some mistakes that gave them some runs. We’ve just got to hit the baseball, that’s the bottom line.”
Despite being on the shelf for 11 days with some arm discomfort, Manns returned with a vengeance. He struck out eight in a row at one point and the only batter to reach through the first 3.1 innings was Kesterson on a hit by pitch (to start the game) and a walk.
In a career that was shortened by Covid and the Tigers’ success in basketball (Manns has played in three straight Class AAA state championship games meaning his baseball season was delayed), the senior right-hander recorded his career 200th strikeout in the game.
“Cam was Cam,” Meadows said. “I think he had 10 straight batters with 10 strikeouts plus a walk.”
Manns finished going 6.1 innings, allowing six hits and four runs, one of them earned, and he walked just one with his 14 strikeouts.
The loss puts Shady Spring in a tough position trying to make it back to the state tournament.
“In 2021 we were in the same position against Indy,” Meadows said. “We won the Thursday (game), won the Friday and battled all the way to Saturday and lost in the last inning. We’re not out of it. I have faith in my guys. But we have to play it one game at a time, and we have to win tomorrow.”
Shady Spring (16-10) will now take on Independence (an 18-1 winner against Liberty Wednesday) in an elimination game at Shady Spring Thursday, while Nicholas County (18-8) awaits the winner in the section championship Friday. Shady Spring or Independence (14-8) would need two victories against Nicholas County for the Section 2 crown.
NC 000 012 1 - 4 7 2
SS 000 100 0 - 2 3 1
Pitchers and catcher: NC – Cole Brown, Coleton Hellems (6) and Grayson Kesterson. SS: Cam Manns, Jordan Meadows and Tyler Reed. WP – Brown. LP Manns. Hitting – NC: Grayson Kesterson 1-1 (run), Alex Pritt 1-2 (run), Cole Brown 3-4 (2b, run, rbi), Braden Brown 1-3 (run, rbi), Levi Hellems 1-3 (rbi), SS: Cam Manns 1-4, Adam Richmond 1-4, Colten Tate (run), Brody Seabolt (run), Tyler Reed 1-3 (2 rbi).
