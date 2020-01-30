Heartbreak for Summers

The game had heartbreak written all over it.
Unfortunately for Class A No. 2 Summers County, that is how it played out Wednesday night against Class AAA No. 6 George Washington in their opening round clash in the Big Atlantic Classic.
Pushing the game to overtime, the Lady Bobcats led until the waning seconds when a bucket from Aameyah Washington lifted the Lady Patriots to a thrilling, 67-66 win.
Playing without all-stater, Kalissa Lacy, who was serving the final game of a two-game suspension, George Washington head coach Jamie LaMaster felt fortunate to escape the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center with a win.
“There are no excuses. It was not so much what we did, but what we had to do without Kalissa,” LaMaster said. “We had to bring in different players tonight and we were limited on the sets we could run. Coming in it looked like we had a size advantage, but we struggled to finish around the rim.”
“And, let me tell you, that Summers County team is well-coached, they have some players, and they can shoot the ball,” LaMaster went on to say. “I am very impressed with them. There is no quit in that team.”
While the loss stings for Summers County, head coach Chad Meador looked at the positive aspects of the game.
“We took a different approach with the game this week. Every game for us is a life or death experience. But, we kinda loosened up over the week,” Meador said. “We had a different game plan tonight and the girls executed for 36 minutes. I saw things tonight that I hadn’t seen all season. I saw a team talking to each other at halftime. I saw a team on the bench encouraging each other.”
“If we continue to do that down the stretch, we will win some of these big games,” Meador continued. “I will take tonight as a positive.”
In the beginning, the game looked like a long-range shootout with both team blistering the nets from behind the arc. A triple from Taylor Issac put the Lady Bobcats ahead at the 2:42 mark of the first quarter after the lead had gone back and forth in the early minutes.
Leading 23-20 after one quarter, Summers kept its foot on the gas to run out to a 39-31 lead at the half.
However, with Summers forced to balance the size battle inside versus the deadly outside shooting of the Lady Patriots, extending the defense led to a wide margin in offensive rebounds for the bigger Lady Patriots.
“I felt like we got the rebounds, but we couldn’t get the ball in the basket,” LaMaster lamented. “(Summers County) was getting the ball in the basket. It was really two contrasting styles tonight. Late in the game we did finish better around the rim.”
“We were in a junk defense and closing out on their shooters,” Meador said. “They have quick releases and they can stroke it. I felt as long as we could keep it as a 2-or-3 possession game, we could stay in it.”
Gavin Pivont battled for an offensive rebound and cashed it in for a score at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter to give Summers a 12-point bulge.
However, the Lady Patriots came to Beckley battle-tested and refused to roll over for the upset-minded Lady Bobcats.
GW roared back to within five and had the game to one point in the fourth period before Summers scored five straight. Mary Lyle Smith scored on back-to-back trips for GW and when Lauren Harrison scored on her third offensive rebound in a row, the game was tied with 1:46 to play.
“Rebounding has been an achilles heel for us this year,” Meador said. “Rebounding was a glaring issue tonight. But, in the defense we were running, we are not in a very good position to rebound. Sometimes you have to live or die by the junk.”
While both teams had chances late, the game went to overtime tied at 60.
Summers jumped out to quick four-point lead in the extra session, but only led by one with 23 seconds to play. The final possession for the Lady Patriots was something Summers had not seen all night.
“That was the first time that we had run the set that (Washington) hit,” LaMaster said. “It is a designed inside play. When she is in the game I will run it. It is specifically designed for her. Fortunately, she hit it.”
Washington’s bucket put GW up one, but Summers had one last chance. Isaac made a nice pass inside to Pivont, but the GW defense rose to the occasion to knock the ball away as the clock expired.
In the end, GW won the rebounding battle 43-29 and took 28 more shots than Summers County.
Pivont finished with 30 points and Isaac added 19 for Summers. Harrison led GW with 29, while Smith scored 14 and had 12 rebounds. Washington scored 12 to go along with her seven boards.
George Washington will play in one AAA championship Saturday against the winner of Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown. Summers will play the loser of that game at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Summers County
Riley Richmond 8, Cheyenne Graham 2, Taylor Isaac 19, Maggie Stover 3, Gavin Pivont 30, Sullivan Pivont 4. Totals: 26-46 8-10 66,
George Washington
Vivian Ho 4, Lauren Harrison 29, Mary Lyle Smith 14, Kaya Thompson 8, Aameyah Washington 12. Totals: 25-74 9-13 67.
SC: 23 16 12 9 6 — 66
GW: 20 11 15 14 7 — 67
3-point goals: SC: 6 (Isaac 3, G. Pivont 3), GW: 8 (Harrison 5, Smith, Thompson). Fouled out: None