NEW RICHMOND – On any given day during Wyoming East Warriors summer workouts with new coach Steven Cook, it was not uncommon to see two-way lineman Alex Hearn at the whiteboard with his new coach.
They are kindred spirits of sorts in that way.
Cook was an all-state lineman for the Warriors, known for his grasp of the offense in almost vivid detail, with the ability to see the play before it developed and knowing where everybody is supposed to be on any given play.
“Every time I have him on the board, he knows what we are doing,” Cook said of the junior lineman. “Today I was drawing up power against a few different defensive looks and he knew (everyone’s assignment). He’s a big, strong kid and he can run. He is going to be a really good lineman.”
Hearn, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound rising junior, has some of those traits, hence his whiteboard sessions have been typical summer scenes inside War Zone fieldhouse.
Hearn and his brother Lee hope to be key components on the Warriors squad this fall.
The two played in a combined 10 games last year with modest results – Lee had a couple of carries on offense and 16 tackles, and Alex had one of the Warriors' four sacks during the team’s 3-7 campaign, but they have worked hard to make themselves valuable assets as Cook takes the reins from Jimmy Adkins, who resigned at season’s end.
Alex Hearn knows how invaluable it is for him to have a lineman of Cook’s caliber as his head coach.
“He’s a very good coach, a very good line in particular,” he said. “He was all-stater when he was here, and I think that is going to be good for the line this year.”
Alex is going to block for his brother Lee this season, and that could come at quarterback, it could come in the backfield.
If Lee is behind center he will have to replace Jackson Danielson, who threw for 1,253 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 747 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Not a quarterback by trade, Lee Hearn was a middle linebacker/running back last season, but he thinks that, like his brother, his grasp on what is happening when the ball is in play makes him a natural at the position.
“I’m pretty excited about (the possibility of taking over at quarterback),” Lee said. “Hopefully we will start winning some games this season. I bring awareness, I’m very smart when I have the ball and I know exactly what to do with it.”
Other candidates for the quarterback job are Chase Adkins and Bryson Huff. The competition is wide open and could eventually include even more potential candidates once fall camp starts next week.
“Whoever can run the offense and be a leader,” Cook said of the way he will judge the duel to be the Warriors. “Whoever can do what we ask them to do the best, and you can’t really know that until you get them on the field.”
Lee Hearn is also excited about his new coach.
“Extremely excited,” Lee Hearn said of Cook taking the helm. “He knows the game, he knows what he is doing and he has been in our situation before.”
The brothers are excited about being on the War Zone’s new turfed field together this season. The turf is a point of contention between the brothers Hearn.
“It’s about 50-50 for me,” Alex said of the new turf. “I don’t really like turf. But hopefully it gives us the homefield advantage”
“We’re trying to get a fair homefield advantage,” Lee added. “We’re not always having to play with big holes in the field. We’re actually trying to get with the crowd (of schools that have gone to artificial turf).”
There are other differences, aside from one being a skill player and the other a lineman. Lee is about 6-0, 180 pounds and his brother 6-foot-3 and 285.
So, who is the better athlete?
“He does have a better arm than I do but I’m still faster than he is,” Alex said.
If it comes to a scrap?
“He’s a big ol’ boy but I’ve got some dog in me,” Lee said.
They are both hoping to show some dog on Friday nights. The Warriors open the new turfed field and the Cook Era when they host Wyoming County rival Westside on Friday, Aug. 25.
