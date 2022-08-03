Healthy Nickell aiming for big senior season

CHARMCO – Ty Nickell, one-time rental offensive lineman on a loaded Greenbrier West team, had a season to remember in 2021.
Despite possessing the size and strength to be a capable Class A blocker, Nickell was back in comfortable surroundings, and it showed.
Nickell rushed for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Cavaliers made it to the postseason for the third straight year.
He got advice from a man who made big backs cool in West Virginia, former Mountaineer fullback Owen Schmitt, and finished the year as a first-team all-state running back.
Imagine what he could have done had he been healthy.
Consider that Nickell had two gall bladder attacks in the space of a few months around the season.
The first was during a 7-on-7 trip to Williamstown in June prior to his junior season and a second on the Tuesday following a playoff loss at Williamstown.
In addition to insuring Nickell isn’t planning a getaway to Williamstown any time soon, he also had the gall bladder taken out.
“What a lot of people don’t know is Ty was sick in August and it was touch and go as to if we were going to have him," Greenbrier West coach Toby Harris said. "He played the season and I’m sure, looking back, there were ballgames where he wasn’t at his best.”
Nickell admits the fight with the gall bladder issues was frustrating.
“Throughout the season I never knew when I was going to be sick or what was going to happen,” Nickell said. “But I got it worked out, I toughed it out, was in the weight room, listened to my coaches, especially Owen, and I was able to finish the year.”
He soldiered on, the way you would expect a guy who volunteered for line service just to get on the field a year prior to his gall bladder issues.
He went over 100 yards seven times, and topped 200 twice, including his tour de force against Sherman, when he rushed for career-highs of 267 yards and four touchdowns.
It was during his sophomore year, a year on the line at the varsity level, when he knew he had what it takes to excel on the high school level.
“I started on both sides of the ball,” Nickell said. “Sophomore year was when I knew I could do this.”
Nickell was given the option of getting on the field and playing at line where he could help the team, or waiting his turn.
It really wasn’t a choice.
With record-setting back Noah Brown in the backfield, Nickell welcomed a chance to get on the field.
“We had seniors in that backfield,” Harris said of Nickell’s line experience. “We’d play him some in JV and he would get a few carries but in varsity he played on the line. We always thought he would return to the backfield, and he did an outstanding job last year.”
In fact, he did all-state well.
As a top defender as well, Nickell said he nonetheless prefers offense.
“I like to lower my shoulder, run people over and get in the end zone,” he said.
Nickell is excited that Schmitt, who works in Beckley, will be back for a second year.
“It’s awesome, he knows what he is talking about,” Nickell said of the man dubbed “The Runaway Beer Truck” for his run against Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. “He lived it and he did it every day. It’s nice that he can give me stuff that he did. He wants me to do just as good as he did. He’s taught me things like running through a gap and lowering a shoulder.”
He will have to use all he’s learned, running behind a retooled line that returns just one starter, though it’s a good one In Reney Cordial V. Much like the linemen who had faith in him on the line his sophomore year, he has faith in those youthful linemen, as well as fellow senior Cordial.
“He’s great, he will go out there and he will hit you,” Nickell said. “He’s going to give you 100 percent every down. We have a lot of freshmen (on the line), and a couple juniors. They’ve got me and I’ve got them. They’re going to give it their all and I’m going to have to push a little harder to get through (the line)."
Nickell would like to end the way some of his idols at West, Malik Boatwright and Marquis Frazier, did. That team, led by those two all-state players, advanced all the way to the state championship game in 2013 when Nickell was in third grade.
“They were here when my sister was here and I really looked up to those guys,” Nickell said. “That team played together, there was no arguing, they had each other’s back. It was a great team to watch."
Nickell said he hopes to get to 2,000 yards.
“I’d like to push (the rushing total) to 2,000 yards,” Nickell said. “I’m working hard every day to do it. My expectations are high.”
