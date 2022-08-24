For many people who are familiar with Brady Green, basketball might be the first sport that comes to mind when his name is mentioned.
He excelled at the youth level playing for his dad Mike's Shady Elite program. Mike, of course, took his passion for the sport and created the New River CTC Invitational, which has exploded in popularity in just a few years of existence.
Brady even sat out football season when he was a freshman at Independence and played basketball in his dad's first season as the Patriots' head coach.
But it turns out football is No. 1 for Green. In fact, if things work out the way he wants, he'll be playing on Saturdays in a few years.
"Yeah, I want to play football at the next level," Green said. "Basketball would be cool, too, but I would love to play quarterback at the next level."
Right now, there isn't a lot of film for Green to put out there. In addition to sitting out as a freshman, he suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Shady Spring's first game of the 2021 season.
On Thursday, a day that is one year in the making will arrive for Green, who will be the starting quarterback when the Tigers travel to Tug Valley to open the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
It was against those same Panthers that Green got hurt, Aug. 27 of his sophomore season, his first after transferring to Shady and reuniting with many of his teammates from Shady Spring Middle School.
"First game of the year, it was about four minutes into the game," Green said, recalling the injury. "I was playing free safety and came up to make a tackle, just broke down and heard a pop in my knee.
"I knew something was wrong. When it popped, it just kind of sent a shockwave through my right leg and it went numb. After about 10 minutes I could start feeling it."
The diagnosis was a torn ACL and meniscus, putting an abrupt end to his return to football and ruining any chance of joining what at the time would be the reigning Class AA state champion basketball team.
Surgery was surely in Green's future. What had to be determined was the overall process.
"I had to be pain-free to get to my surgery, so it was, like, three to four weeks (between the injury and the surgery)," he said.
Green and his family consulted with Dr. Chad Lavender, an orthopedic surgeon at Marshall Health in Teays Valley. The two hit if off immediately.
"I just felt a connection right there with him," Green said. "He really cares about his patients and I felt like he would do a great job with me."
The surgery occurred Oct. 1, and then the real work began.
"The initial injury wasn't too bad," he said, "but the first couple of days after surgery was probably the worst pain I've had in my life."
Rehab was focused on rebuilding the quad muscle and hamstring, as well as regaining flexibility. It was grueling at first, but he eventually adjusted. Much of it was things he could do independently, such as weight training and yoga.
"After about the first month it didn't really bother me as much," Green said. "Obviously, I couldn't do any sports stuff. But as far as building up the strength and all that stuff, it felt fine about a month after."
Green was officially released this summer and has been involved in team activities without limitations. Be it practices, 7-on-7 or scrimmages, Green has been able to go from unwilling spectator to active participant, at the position he desires, and has overcome the obvious apprehension of taking that first hit or making that first cut.
"Toward the beginning I was a little rusty, but I feel like I worked a lot," he said. "There's still some little things that need to get done right, but for the most part I feel ready to go."
"He's confident with his leg, and we're confident with him at quarterback," Shady head coach Vince Culicerto said. "He has thrown that ball well. He's just going to have some learning to do. He's an 11th-grader, but just like a sophomore getting to start on Friday night. He'll take his bumps and bruises but we're tickled with him."
It's nothing new to Culicerto, who took notice of Green while watching Shady Spring Middle School games when his son Cal, now a freshman, was playing there.
"Pretty darn good," Culicerto remembered. "He did real well. He was a little thinner and did a lot more running. I ran him a lot leading into last year until he got hurt. He's a lot bigger (now 6-foot-4, 235 pounds). He'll do a lot of straight running, but not much side to side.
"He did well. He threw a lot of good balls in middle school when they would throw it. He did good. I noticed him early and said, 'Wow, this kid's all right.'"
Now Green has his turn to not only return but to take the reins as the starting quarterback. As was the plan last year, Green was expected to see a lot of time at quarterback even with Cam Manns as the starter. But Manns elected not to play his senior year so he can concentrate on bolstering a promising baseball future.
It's all Green's, and he has high expectations.
"I feel like I'm ready," he said. "I feel like we can do a lot of great things. Definitely make the playoffs, hopefully host a playoff game, and just see where I can take us."
Culicerto feels the drive and determination it took to get Green back on the field is what will help him while he's there.
"He wants to be a quarterback and he always has," Culicerto said. "That's what I really like about him."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
