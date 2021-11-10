Hayes to join Fairmont State golf squad

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneOak Hill High School senior Jack Hayes, seated third from left, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to attend Fairmont State University and play golf for the Fighting Falcons. Among those joining Hayes on the front row were his father, Jim Hayes, left; his mother (and principal) Katie Hayes; and his brother, Holden Hayes. In back, from left, are Matthew Sydnor, OHHS golf coach; Jack's uncle, Scott Keffer; Jack's grandparents, Sherry and Jerry Keffer; and his cousin, Braxton Keffer.

A two-sport standout at Oak Hill High School has signed with Fairmont State University to continue his rising golf career.

OHHS senior Jack Hayes, also a soccer star for the Red Devils, inked a letter of intent during a special ceremony Wednesday to enroll at Fairmont of the Mountain East Conference and join the Fighting Falcons' golf program. 

"The campus is amazing, and the people there really make it into a family," said Hayes, who garnered all-tournament status after placing third in the West Virginia Class AAA high school golf championships earlier this year in Wheeling. 

Hayes admittedly concentrated more on soccer in his first two years at Oak Hill, then "grew a passion for golf, just a real liking. I knew I had a shot at playing golf, maybe a bigger shot at playing golf than soccer."

What must he do to improve to make the adjustment to the next level?

"Honestly, I just need to keep playing more and learning the game more. You learn something new almost every day playing golf. I just need to keep learning and keep grinding it out."

Hayes' senior campaign included a string of medalist performances.

He said he's considering majoring in physical therapy at Fairmont, but is still undecided.

