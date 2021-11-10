Hayes to join Fairmont State golf squad

A two-sport standout at Oak Hill High School has signed with Fairmont State University to continue his rising golf career.
OHHS senior Jack Hayes, also a soccer star for the Red Devils, inked a letter of intent during a special ceremony Wednesday to enroll at Fairmont of the Mountain East Conference and join the Fighting Falcons' golf program.
"The campus is amazing, and the people there really make it into a family," said Hayes, who garnered all-tournament status after placing third in the West Virginia Class AAA high school golf championships earlier this year in Wheeling.
Hayes admittedly concentrated more on soccer in his first two years at Oak Hill, then "grew a passion for golf, just a real liking. I knew I had a shot at playing golf, maybe a bigger shot at playing golf than soccer."
What must he do to improve to make the adjustment to the next level?
"Honestly, I just need to keep playing more and learning the game more. You learn something new almost every day playing golf. I just need to keep learning and keep grinding it out."
Hayes' senior campaign included a string of medalist performances.
He said he's considering majoring in physical therapy at Fairmont, but is still undecided.