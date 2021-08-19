Hawthorne to play in CP3 Rising Stars Camp

One area youth basketball player has a big chance at exposure this weekend.
Braydon Hawthorne, a freshman at Woodrow Wilson, will attend the CP3 Rising Stars Camp for Friday through Sunday in Greensboro, N.C. The camp, for players entering their freshman years, is held by 11-time NBA all-star Chris Paul. Hawthorne earned an invitation to the camp when he and brother Zion attended Paul’s Middle School Combine East Qualifier in Atlanta in June.
Both performed well and Braydon finished in the Top 20 among players in the Class of 2025.
“It was really fun to go down there and play against people I had never really seen before,” said Hawthorne, a freshman at Woodrow Wilson.
Now he gets to gain exposure in front of some of the nation’s top college basketball recruiters.
His main goal for the experience is “being seen by different coaches and learning more stuff about basketball.”
According to the Rising Stars website, “Since our inception, the CP3 Rising Stars National Camp has set the standard when it comes to elite youth basketball camps, and our event is considered the #1-rated youth exposure camp in North America for soon-to-be high school freshmen student-athletes that are serious about playing at the collegiate level and beyond. Each year, more than 10,000 active players on the youth basketball travel circuit are considered for the coveted roster spots, but only the most gifted are awarded an invitation to Chris Paul’s CP3 Rising Stars National Camp.”
After a Friday evening check-in, the players’ day will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday with warmups, stretching exercises and a skill development curriculum. After a break for lunch, 5-on-5 team competitions will begin at noon. All players will have three games that day.
Sunday’s final day will see each player get in one game before lunch, then there will be a dunk contest.
After that, the all-star game rosters will be announced, followed by all-star games for the classes of 2024 and 2025 at 3 p.m.
“I’m excited. I can’t wait to go,” Hawthorne said. “I just want to go out there and play.”
