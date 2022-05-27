Hawthorne ready for USA Basketball Gold Camp

Zyon Hawthorne is going to gain some valuable experience this weekend.
The rising freshman at Woodrow Wilson will participate in the USA Basketball Gold Camp in Richmond, Va., Saturday and Sunday. He applied for the two-day event and was accepted.
"I am very excited to attend the camp," Hawthorne said.
There will be sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with a break for lunch. The players will head home Sunday after a 2 1/2-hour session that morning.
The camp is run by Don Showalter, who has won 10 gold medals as a USA Basketball head coach. He was 62-0 as a U16 and U17 coach from 2009-2018.
Hawthorne, the brother of Woodrow sophomore Brayden Hawthorne, wants to become a more rounded player as result of the camp.
"I'm just hoping to take away different skills and moves this weekend," he said.
