In most cases, having your best scorer and best ballhandler on the bench for 18 minutes of a key sectional game is not the recipe for success.
Woodrow Wilson’s Jaylon Walton said the Flying Eagles were prepared for it in their Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 matchup with Princeton.
With Elijah Redfern tied to the bench for 10 minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls with two minutes left in the first quarter, and eight minutes of the second half after getting a technical foul early in the third, the ingredients for a monumental collapse were in place.
But Braydon Hawthrone and Coby Dillon were having none of it.
Hawthorne picked up the slack in the second quarter and Dillon in the fourth as the Flying Eagles knocked off the visiting Tigers 68-61 Saturday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Which brings us to Walton’s assessment of the proceedings.
“In practice they (the coaching staff) sub him out sometimes just for situations like that,” Walton said. “It helped. With the primary ballhandler and main scorer (out) it opens it up for everybody else.”
And it opened it up for Hawthorne, who finished the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
After Princeton had fought back from an early 11-1 deficit to tie the score at 18-18 in the second quarter, Hawthorne took over. He scored nine straight points, including a 3 and a 2, to give the Flying Eagles a 27-20 lead.
“Our young kids, they know how to play basketball and they moved the basketball really good,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said. “I thought Braydon really stood up big while Elijah was out. He really showed he can play tonight. I thought he stepped up big and helped us.”
Hawthorne’s approach at that time was simple.
“I had to step up and just play,” he said. “I knew I could do it. Just play. We just kept rolling and playing together.”
Princeton’s Nic Fleming hit a 3 near the end of the half to make it a two-point game, but Woodrow retook control with an 8-0 run capped by a three-point play by Dillon to make it 40-30.
It was on that play when Redfern picked up the technical when he ran up to the Princeton player who committed the foul, thinking it was a little harder than it needed to be. Princeton ran off a 7-1 run to cut it to four and kept it at six, 49-43 at the break.
It was a four-point game at 53-49 and after a couple of free throw misses by the Tigers, Dillon, a freshman who had a career-high 20 points, stuck a big 3 to make it 56-49.
After a Gavin Stover basket for Princeton, Dillon again hit a 3 to stretch the lead to 59-51. He also had a nice drive to the basket and had a free throw to finish the fourth with nine points.
“I thought he was big (in the fourth) and I thought he had a big layup there, too, at a time when we needed it,” Kidd said. “People know he can shoot (he now has 32 3s, one of the area leaders in that department), but I thought he did some other things. He attacked the glass with that layup, and he got to the foul line tonight.”
As a shooter from beyond the arc he hadn’t drawn any fouls and his four trips to the line were his first free throws of his short high school career.
Redfern looked to be on track for a night to remember early, with six points as Woodrow opened with an 11-1 run, and he had nine as the Flying Eagles led 14-6. But then he was saddled with three and then four fouls for a long stretch. He did return at the end and made five of six free throws (he was 10 of 12) in the final 47.4 seconds and he finished with 17 points.
Whether or not it would have been a career-type night no one will ever know. But Kidd saw his own charges grow up a little, especially Hawthorne with his double-double and five assists and his taking over in the second quarter with the team leader Redfern out.
“I thought it should have been on his own mind, 'I’m the senior person out here now.,’” Kidd said of Hawthorne, who along with Walton were the lone players remaining who saw considerable varsity time a year ago. “I thought he showed he was the senior person. I thought he took over. I think it’s a different game if he didn't take over like that.”
The win was the fifth for Woodrow Wilson (5-6), equaling last year’s win total, but it was also key in the section.
“We wanted to get a sectional win, that was big,” Kidd said. “I think that puts us right in the group for that No. 1 seed. That’s really what you’re fighting for. The first game at home. The whole thing at home.”
For Walton, there was a little retribution on their collective minds.
“They took us out last year,” Walton said. “Everybody wanted a little revenge. That was a playoff opportunity last year. We talked about it all week; how big a game Saturday was.”
For Princeton (9-3), Fleming had 17 points, Kris Joyce 15 and Koen Sartin 10. Aside from a loss to Shady Spring when the Tigers tallied 48 points, 61 was the lowest output of the year for a team averaging 86.5 points per game.
EJ Washington, injured in the opener this season, made his return Saturday and had two points.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 6 4-8 17, Gavin Stover 3 0-0 6, Davon Edwards 1 0-0 3, Dom Collins 0 1-2 1, Chase Hancock 2 0-0 5, E.J. Washington 0 2-2 2, Kris Joyce 3 9-11 15, Grant Cochran 0 0-2 0, Koen Sartin 4 1-2 10, Reed Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 15-23 61.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 7 3-4 20, Elijah Redfern 3 10-12 17, Zyan Hawthorne 1 0-0 2, Braydon Hawthorne 7 1-2 17, Drew Fitzwater 1 1-2 3, Kellen Heffernan 0 1-2 1, Jaylon Walton 3 2-4 8. Totals: 22 18-27 68
P 15 15 11 18 - 61
WW 14 18 17 19 - 68
Three-point field goals – P: 6 (Fleming 3, Edwards 1, Hancock 1, Sartin 1). WW: 6 (Dillon 3, Redfern 1, B. Hawthorne 2) Fouled out – Collins.
