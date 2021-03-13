Despite playing on opposite ends of the state, Woodrow Wilson and University have become familiar with each other.
The two programs have routinely met in the Big Atlantic Classic and other tournaments throughout the state the last several years, but despite all the new faces some things have stayed the same, specifically the outcome.
The Hawks used a 29-point third quarter Saturday afternoon to pull away from the Flying Eagles for an 83-62 win at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. University handed Beckley its second loss in as many nights, dropping the hosts to 1-3 on the season.
Poking holes in Beckley's defense, University had five players score in double figures.
"We haven't really gotten to play together a lot," University head coach Joe Schmidle said. "So the chemistry we have right now isn't bad. It's not as good as it's going to be but the kids are finally starting to understand they need to love each other and give it up. We've got some guys that finish really well and we need to reward them when they run the floor and we did that today. I think that really gets us going. People try to press us because they don't think we can break it with our size, but we did a pretty good job handling it today. We didn't get to play much together this offseason, but we're getting there."
The Hawks displayed their willingness to share the ball early, going up 5-0 as the Flying Eagles started slow but eventually turned the tide. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Jace Colucci gave Beckley a 6-5 advantage that was later expanded by another Colucci longball, as well as one from Keynan Cook.
That helped the hosts to a 12-7 advantage, but a 5-0 run from University squared the game after a quarter.
From there the Hawks took a 27-20 lead, but Beckley again had an answer with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kayden Slay and Ty'Lai Kimble. However, the cracks in the defense remained.
University kept connecting with big man Blake Barkley on alley oop and baseline dunk attempts as its offense started to build a cushion again.
"We work on that a lot," Schmidle said of the successful dunks. "With our fastbreaks and spacing and press offense, we work on getting those looks. If you can't run the floor then you're not going to play for us. It's that simple."
"We just didn't play good defense," Beckley head coach Ron Kidd said. "We weren't communicating and we let them get to the rim too easy."
The Hawks took a 35-28 lead into the break and later expanded it to 15 points early in the third quarter. A trey and two free throws from Colucci helped cut it back to 10, but despite Kidd's best efforts to switch things up and play new faces that haven't played much this season, the Flying Eagles couldn't find an answer.
"We can't play 32 minutes right now so we've got to go deeper," Kidd said. "We're trying to see what some of the other kids can give us right now, but we're just not getting what we need right now."
The Hawks took a 64-48 advantage into the final frame, outscoring Beckley 29-20 in the third quarter and piling on throughout the fourth quarter.
Colucci led all scorers with 24 points, while Ben Gilliam added 18 for the Flying Eagles.
Ryan Niceler scored 19 points for University while Barkley had 17.
Beckley will return to action Wednesday night when it plays Nitro in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State.
University
Blake Barkley 17, Ryan Niceler 19, Aaron Forbes 10, TT Brooks 8, Garrison Kisner 13, Jaedan Hammock 14, Jude Wiseman-Raven 2.
Beckley (1-3)
Ben Gilliam 18, Jace Colucci 24, Keynan Cook 5, Sam Peck 6, Kayden Slay 6, Ty'Lai Kimble 3.
U: 12 23 29 19 — 83
B: 12 16 20 14 — 62
3-point goals — U: 4 (Barkley, Kisner, Hammack 2); B: 11 (Colucci 6, Cook, Peck 2, Slay, Kimble). Fouled out — none.