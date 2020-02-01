Hawks ground Flying Eagles

For the second straight week Woodrow Wilson welcomed the No. 1 team in the state to it’s home turf.
Last week it was Cabell Midland, this week University, but unfortunately for the Flying Eagles the result was the same.
Bowling Green signee Kaden Metheny scored 37 points as University defended it’s Big Atlantic Classic championship, extending its title streak in the tournament to three years, with a 101-72 win in Beckley Saturday.
”Kaden wanted to prove to the southern part of the state he could play and we’re a good team,” University head coach Joe Schmidle said. “This was kind of a statement game for him.”
The Flying Eagles had a scoring outburst of their own via Ayden Ince who scorched the nets for 16 in the first quarter, but in a boat race with the high scoring Hawks, it ended up being for naught.
Ince opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and a layup, adding another trey after a University bucket.
“Ayden started out hot,” Woodrow head coach Ron Kidd said. “He was focused on what he needed to do and he did it. We wanted him to keep on doing what he was doing.”
It didn’t take long for Metheny to get hot, knotting the game up moments later with his own trey, but Ince had the answer from beyond the arc.
The sharpshooting Metheny canned a trey to tie it back up, but Woodrow held steady.
A 3-pointer from Richard Law followed by a fastbreak dunk and 3-pointer from Ince gave the Flying Eagles a 23-21 lead after a quarter, but the pace proved unsustainable.
”We’re comfortable with playing fast with anybody,” Kidd said. “We’ve got to play some defense though against teams that can play and shoot like that. Two guys, that’s what it was that got us.”
University took a 26-23 lead early in the quarter and never looked back.
A 43-36 lead at the break for University snowballed as the Hawks opened the second half on a 10-0 run. Woodrow would chip the deficit back down to 12 later in the quarter but a strong showing from Metheny spearheaded a 71-50 advantage at the end of the third and the hosts never recovered.
University finished the game with a 39-25 rebounding advantage, capitalizing with 20 second chance points.
”We probably spend half of our practice on rebounding and defense because it’s something we weren’t very good at the beginning of the year,” Schmidle said. “We’re a lot deeper when it comes to our post players now too. We keep fresh bodies in there and we’ve emphasized crashing the boards and boxing out and if we don’t we run.”
Metheny led all scorers with 37 points while teammate KJ MClurg scored 22. Ince led Woodrow with 28 while Law added 24.
Woodrow drops to 9-6 on the season and will travel to Capital on Tuesday.
