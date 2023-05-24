Staying physically fit has taught Austin Hatfield a thing or two, and it goes well beyond the obvious benefit.
“Just from the health side of it, staying in physical condition changes your life. Not only physically, but mentally,” he said. “You wake up in the morning and you’re going to feel so much better. You’re going to have more confidence in yourself. You’re going to have a drive to do things.”
To achieve that, Hatfield believes, a person has to push himself or herself beyond any preconceived limits. Hatfield himself has been illustrating that over the last few months.
The 23-year-old Beckley native has been involved in CrossFit training for seven years. In 2017, he competed in his first CrossFit Open, the start of a four-part worldwide competition that helps measure a person’s progress.
By his recent results, it’s obvious Hatfield has come a long way.
Hatfield has torn through the competition, capped off by his 13th place finish in the semifinal round last weekend in Orlando, Fla.
It all started with the CrossFit Open in late February. The Open is a worldwide competition done online and involves three disciplines, with a catch — the competitors have no idea what those events will be until moments before it begins.
There is no time for specific preparation. For instance, Hatfield found out his events on a Thursday afternoon and got started the following day.
“You’re going into it blind, pretty much,” he said. “It is very mental. Mind games, for sure, not knowing what you’re going to have to do, what to train for and stuff like that.”
Hatfield performed his events at Redline Fitness, the gym he owns in Beckley. Steps are taken to ensure all results are legitimate.
“You take a video of yourself, you have a registered judge and you have to submit the video to CrossFit so that they can validate, make sure you did everything right,” Hatfield said.
When the results came in, Hatfield was much closer to the top than even he expected. He was 11th — out of 169,456 entrants. That put him well within the top 10 percent who advanced to the quarterfinals.
“It was really a goal of mine. I always wanted to finish well in the Open. Not that I ever thought I would finish this high,” he said. “But, not to be cocky, it comes as no surprise. It’s just hard work coming in, suffering every day. Not that it’s super surprising, but, yeah, 11th definitely was a surprise.”
It was then on to the quarterfinals, which were again done via online video submissions and under the same blind setup. He again advanced, placing 27th — putting in the top 60 required to advance to the semifinals in Orlando.
He performed at a high level there as well and finished 13th. Agonizing — the top 12 finishers advanced to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis.
Hatfield was happy to be able to represent Beckley on such a big stage.
“It was fun seeing all the support from family and friends,” he said. “I got to represent West Virginia. I had heard from a lot of people that I didn’t even know were watching me compete, and that was cool. Just the support was cool.”
In no way does it come easy for Hatfield, a former three-sport athlete at Woodrow Wilson who has always prioritized physical fitness no matter how challenging or how much “suffering” it takes, as he described it.
“I believe you should do things that you don’t like. Get out of your comfort zone, make yourself uncomfortable, because that’s really a big part of growing, is doing things you don’t like,” Hatfield said. “Doing hard tasks every day. Going through life kind of on easy mode just is really not what I live for, and I don’t think a lot of people meet their full potential, by not doing hard tasks.”
Hatfield was frustrated by his near-miss, but in no way is he done trying. The average age of the competitors was 28; Hatfield is 23.
“It’s been a goal since I started doing this six or seven years ago,” he said. “While I was still in high school, I told myself that my goal was to make it to the CrossFit Games. Coming up short, by one place — I’m young. I’ve still got plenty of years ahead of me, I’m sure.
“The final goal wasn’t met, but it’s not over.”
